Da Nang, Japanese localities strengthen cooperation for sustainable development

Representatives of the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Takara Corporation of Japan sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said the city is prioritizing the development of the semiconductor, integrated circuit, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-tech industries. Da Nang is also accelerating the establishment of a Free Trade Zone, the Vietnam International Financial Center in Da Nang, and a modern logistics network, creating new opportunities for cooperation with Japanese partners.

At the conference, Da Nang and Kinokawa City signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking a new phase of cooperation built on the longstanding partnership between Kinokawa City and the former Quang Nam Province.

Japan remains one of Da Nang's most important strategic partners. The city currently maintains friendship and cooperative ties with six Japanese localities, including Kawasaki, Sakai, Yokohama, Kisarazu, Nagasaki, and Kinokawa, providing a strong foundation for expanding collaboration across a wide range of sectors.

In the fields of culture and tourism, Takara Group and the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism also signed a memorandum of understanding to promote concrete cooperation programs in the coming period.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam ITO Naoki (L) and Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City Nguyen Thi Anh Thi (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

According to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam ITO Naoki, Da Nang's appeal lies in three key strengths, such as its status as a vibrant tourism and cultural hub hosting numerous international events; its continuously improving investment environment; and its high-quality workforce, supported by expanded Japanese-language education and stronger collaboration between universities and Japanese businesses.

Ambassador ITO Naoki noted that around 2,700 Japanese enterprises are currently investing in Vietnam. He said the establishment of the Da Nang Free Trade Zone and the Vietnam International Financial Center in Da Nang would further enhance the city's attractiveness to investors. However, to fully capitalize on these opportunities, Da Nang should continue streamlining administrative procedures while improving the transparency and predictability of its business environment.

Japan has more than 300 investment projects in Da Nang, with a combined registered capital of over US$1.22 billion, making it one of the city's largest foreign investors. Since July 2025, Da Nang has licensed 31 new Japanese-invested projects with a total registered capital exceeding US$224 million.

Japan is also one of Da Nang's key international tourism markets, with approximately 264,000 Japanese visitor arrivals recorded in 2025. The two direct air routes linking Narita–Da Nang and Osaka–Da Nang have further strengthened tourism, trade, and investment exchanges between the two sides.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh