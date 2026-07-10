Dong Nai approves major transport projects linking with Ho Chi Minh City

At its third session on July 9, the first-term Dong Nai City People's Council (2026–2031) approved a resolution on investment plans for several strategic railway and road projects connecting the city with Ho Chi Minh City.

Among the projects approved are the extension of the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line to the Dong Nai City Administrative Center and Long Thanh International Airport as well as the investment plan for the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh urban railway.

The council also approved investment plans for Cat Lai Bridge, Long Hung Bridge and Phu My 2 Bridge, which will link Dong Nai with Ho Chi Minh City.

Design rendering of the future Long Hung Bridge connecting Dong Nai City and Ho Chi Minh City.

The projects will be divided into multiple components, with the bridge sections to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model using build-transfer (BT) contracts. Each locality will be responsible for land clearance and construction of the approach roads within its jurisdiction.

The council also agreed in principle to assign the Dong Nai City People's Committee as the governing agency for three additional infrastructure projects. These include a road linking the Tan Ba Market intersection in Tan Uyen Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, with D21 Road in Bien Hoa Ward; two bridges connecting Do Road and the inter-regional road in Tan Dong Hiep and Tan Khanh wards of Ho Chi Minh City with Inter-regional Road 27 in Bien Hoa Ward; and a bridge linking Provincial Road DT14 in Tan Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, with D30 Road in Bien Hoa Ward.

Later the same day, Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, signed Official Document No. 6160/UBND-DT, directing authorities to accelerate compensation, resettlement, and land clearance for the Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway project.

Under the directive, local authorities must complete approval of compensation plans by July 15 and hand over cleared land by September 2, 2026.

By Xuan Trung, Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong