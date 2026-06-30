Multiple airlines register plans to operate at Long Thanh International Airport

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam has reported that several domestic and international airlines have registered and coordinated plans to operate at Long Thanh International Airport.

On June 30, the corporation said that it has been proactively working with domestic and international airlines and relevant partners to develop operational scenarios for Long Thanh International Airport.

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft lands at Long Thanh International Airport on December 15, 2025.

So far, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has discussed commercial operation plans with Vietravel Airlines, including the launch of services at Long Thanh from late 2026 and an increase in flight frequency from the summer 2027 schedule.

Vietjet Air has committed to maintaining at least two international routes during Phase 1, while Vietnam Airlines has proposed transferring some international routes from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Long Thanh Airport, accounting for around 12 percent of its total international flights.

For foreign carriers, the Long Thanh Airport Project Management Board has coordinated with representatives of the Tan Son Nhat Airport Operators Committee (SGN AOC), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and delegates from 34 international airlines, including Korean Air, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines, to discuss and prepare operational plans.

The ACV has established subsidiaries for Long Thanh airport operations, including fuel services and cargo handling units, to manage key components under Subproject 3.

The corporation noted Vietnam’s aviation market has significant growth potential and is building a balanced model between Long Thanh and Tan Son Nhat airports based on “market-based allocation” rather than a direct capacity shift.

The fuel supply system for Long Thanh International Airport has been completed.

Under this plan, Tan Son Nhat Airport will continue to handle domestic routes and short- to medium-haul international flights, while Long Thanh Airport is expected to become a major international gateway, gradually attracting new international routes, particularly in high-growth markets over the medium and long term.

Additional equipment and workers have been mobilized to accelerate construction at various components of Long Thanh International Airport.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong