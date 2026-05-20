Localities seek railway investment plans connecting to Long Thanh Int'l Airport

On May 20, a working delegation from the Ministry of Construction, led by Deputy Minister Bui Xuan Dung, conducted a site survey and held discussions with relevant agencies regarding railway routes connecting to Long Thanh International Airport.

The delegation inspects the railway connection planning map at the construction site of the Long Thanh International Airport project. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the meeting were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai City Ho Van Ha.

According to a report by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), transport connections to Long Thanh International Airport are expected to include the North–South high-speed railway, the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh urban railway, and a metro line under the extension project of the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line.

For the North–South high-speed railway and the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway line, relevant agencies and localities have reached an agreement and consensus on the route alignments, station locations, and connection plans between the railway stations and the Long Thanh Airport terminal.

One proposed option involves linking the railway stations and the airport terminal via pedestrian bridges connected through parking facilities. However, during the implementation process, relevant units will continue studying additional connection options.

One of the proposed railway station layouts at Long Thanh International Airport presented at the meeting

At the meeting, relevant units also presented plans for structures along the routes and station investment for the railway lines connecting to Long Thanh International Airport.

Functional agencies under the Ministry of Construction requested consulting units to carefully assess connection plans, technological characteristics, investment efficiency, shared infrastructure, and maintenance work during the operational phase.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai City, Ho Van Ha, stated that the railway infrastructure connecting to Long Thanh International Airport would not only serve the locality but also international passengers. Dong Nai City’s authorities have submitted a proposal recommending that the Prime Minister issue a decision to implement the project extending the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line to Dong Nai’s administrative center and Long Thanh Airport as an urgent construction project.

Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said a lead consulting unit should be assigned to act as the standing focal point to receive and incorporate feedback from relevant agencies into the proposed plans.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung requested Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City to review and update planning for railway routes. He also asked the Thang Long Project Management Board to coordinate with functional agencies of the two localities and relevant units to clearly explain technical aspects and propose feasible investment plans for railway infrastructure connecting to Long Thanh International Airport.

The Ministry of Construction’s leadership also agreed on the establishment of a standing working group to serve as a coordination focal point among Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai City, and the ministry’s relevant agencies.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh