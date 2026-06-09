Contractors increase workforce for Long Thanh Airport project

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has told contractors and project teams to quickly find and hire more qualified workers, including foreign experts who will help with installing and setting up equipment as per the contract.

Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: SGGP)

On June 8, according to ACV, the investor of Component Project 3 under Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport development project, contractors are increasing the number of highly skilled technical personnel to accelerate construction progress during the final stage of implementation.

In the first week of June 2026 alone, coinciding with ACV’s launch of a special 180-day emulation campaign aimed at expediting project completion and bringing Long Thanh International Airport into operation, the workforce at the construction site increased by more than 600 workers, bringing the total number of on-site personnel to nearly 7,000.

All newly recruited workers are required to meet strict standards regarding professional qualifications, practice certificates, and relevant work experience in line with the project’s technical requirements.

According to ACV, the overall project has now achieved nearly 76 percent of the total value of signed contracts. For the major construction packages alone, the cumulative value of completed work has exceeded VND54.7 trillion (US$2.1 billion), equivalent to 66 percent of the contractual value.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh