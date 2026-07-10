Public security anniversary events begin in Hanoi

A nationwide celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force officially reached Hanoi on Thursday.

A nationwide celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force officially reached Hanoi on Thursday with the launch of the Peaceful Homeland event series at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hoan Kiem Ward.

Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung, Deputy Minister of Public Security, tours an exhibition showcasing the People’s Security force’s achievements with other delegates. (Photo:VNA)

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Public Security and the Hanoi People’s Committee, the opening ceremony combined solemn rituals with a large-scale artistic performance, kicking off four days of commemorative activities honouring the force’s eight decades of service since July 12, 1946.

Through music, storytelling and stage performances, the program paid tribute to generations of officers and personnel who have contributed to safeguarding national security and maintaining peace and stability. It also offered the public a closer look at the force’s specialised responsibilities and the quiet sacrifices made in service of the nation.

Addressing the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung, Deputy Minister of Public Security, said the force has, throughout its 80-year history, remained steadfastly loyal to the Party, the State and the people. Guided by the interests of the nation and the people, he said, the force has shown courage, creativity and resilience in overcoming hardships and has made major contributions to protecting national security, the Party, the State and the socialist regime.

Running through July 12, the Hanoi program features exhibitions, interactive experiences and the Peaceful Homeland Gala. After stops in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, the capital’s edition is a central highlight of the nationwide cultural journey celebrating the force’s proud tradition.

Organisers said the activities across the central, southern and northern regions aim to spread the message that the force will continue to uphold its proud traditions, unite in overcoming challenges, achieve new successes and fulfil its assigned tasks while contributing to the country’s long-term development goals.

Visitors visit an exhibition showcasing the People’s Security force’s achievements. (Photo: VNA)

Visitors can explore displays of historical documents, photographs and artefacts alongside showcases of modern security technologies, including cybersecurity solutions, online fraud prevention, artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, smart cameras, digital museums, immigration management systems and skills for recognising high-tech crime.

Held under the theme The Flow, the gala revisits defining moments in the force’s history, from protecting the revolutionary government and handling major security operations to building close ties with the people in safeguarding national security. The program also spotlights the force-wide emulation movement The Three Best – Most Disciplined, Most Loyal and Closest to the People.

VNA