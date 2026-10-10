Dialogue to address challenges for businesses in high-tech zones hosted

The Business - City Government Dialogue Conference took place on October 9, focusing on resolving difficulties for enterprises operating in high-tech zones, export processing zones, and industrial parks.

At the confeence, representatives of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of HCMC (ITPC), the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) and the Management Board of HCMC Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) answer the concerns of businesses. Photo: Thanh Dung

The conference was organized by the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of HCMC (ITPC) in collaboration with the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) and the Management Board of HCMC Hi-Tech Park (SHTP).

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Le Anh Hoang, Deputy Director of ITPC HCMC, emphasized that the conference was an opportunity for the business community to share difficulties and obstacles encountered during investment and operation in export processing zones (EPZs), industrial parks (IPs), and high-tech zones in HCMC. According to the Deputy Director of ITPC HCMC, resolving these difficulties and obstacles not only helps businesses improve operational efficiency but also realizes the themes set by the city for 2026.

HEPZA Deputy Head Tran Viet Ha stated that starting from 2026, the agency has shifted from focusing on licensing and administrative procedures to accompanying businesses throughout their projects, from promotion to stable operation. At the conference, HEPZA will make every effort to immediately resolve issues within its authority, while taking the lead and coordinating with departments and agencies to handle related matters.

At the conference, businesses raised concerns regarding tax policies, non-agricultural land use fees, financial obligations, green transition, environmental protection, energy infrastructure, market support policies, supply chains, and worker health management.

Several enterprises expressed interest in the roadmap for transforming EPZs and IPs in HCMC. Huynh Cong Khanh, Factory Manager at Usui Brush Vietnam Company, stated that the enterprise has operated in Tan Thuan EPZ for more than 7 years. In light of information that the export processing zone might be relocated in 2041, Mr. Khanh inquired about the authenticity of this information to proactively formulate investment plans.

Responding to this issue, Tran Viet Ha, Deputy Head of HEPZA, stated that Tan Thuan EPZ has an operational term of 50 years, from 1991 to 2041. However, there is currently no official information regarding the transformation plan for the export processing zone. HEPZA is developing a project to transform IPs and EPZs tied to the restructuring of key industries.

Mr. Ha noted that, in principle, the commitments in the investment registration certificates of enterprises will still be honored throughout Tan Thuan EPZ's operational period until 2041.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan