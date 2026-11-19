World-renowned chef Martin Yan will host three culinary demonstrations at the first Dong Thap Pangasius Fish Festival which is expected to attract around 500,000 visitors and showcase the province’s catfish industry.

World-renowned chef Martin Yan (or Yan Can Cook) will host three culinary demonstrations on home-style cooking, culinary heritage, and gourmet dishes featuring Pangasius catfish (tra fish) at the inaugural Dong Thap Pangasius Fish Festival, taking place from December 3 to 6, 2026.

At a regular press conference held by the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee on November 18, Deputy Director Tran Thi Be Bay of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment reported on preparations for the first Dong Thap Pangasius Fish Festival.

The festival will be held in Hong Ngu Ward and An Binh Ward, with an expected turnout of approximately 500,000 domestic and international visitors.

With the theme “From the Mekong River to the World’s Dining Table,” the festival seeks to promote Dong Thap Pangasius fish and strengthen its brand, while providing a platform for local and international businesses, partners, producers, and fish farmers to connect.

Vo Nguyen Giap Square in Hong Ngu Ward will serve as the festival’s main venue. The event will offer a diverse program promoting industry, trade, culture, and tourism. Key attractions include a photo installation themed “Dong Thap Pangasius Fish Around the World,” an exhibition called “The Journey of Dong Thap Pangasius Fish,” featuring signature OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products and goods traded across the Vietnam–Cambodia border, and the 2026 Vietnamese Products Market Fair in the Hong Ngu border region.

Notably, chef Martin Yan will conduct three cooking demonstrations, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on December 3, 4, and 5. On December 3, under the theme “If Yan Can Cook, So Can You,” he introduced simple and easy-to-prepare dishes that home cooks can learn and recreate in their own kitchens.

On December 4, the theme “Culinary Heritage” focused on dishes deeply rooted in local culture, helping to promote both the cuisine and tourism of Dong Thap Province.

On December 5, under the theme “International Fine Dining,” chef Martin Yan crafted sophisticated dishes using Pangasius fish, aiming to elevate the value of this product and promote it within the international culinary market.

Beyond his cooking demonstrations, chef Martin Yan also visited Pangasius fish farming areas to engage with farmers and gain insight into production practices. He further supported the promotion of traditional craft villages, including those in Hong Ngu known for producing dried fish and fermented fish products.

These hands-on experiences helped showcase the journey from raw material sourcing to finished products, while highlighting the catfish fish industry and the culinary culture of Dong Thap Province.

The festival also featured an international culinary space themed “Pangasius Fish Cuisine – Reaching the World,” alongside various activities designed to foster connections, showcase products, and promote the potential of the local aquaculture sector.

Through this festival, Dong Thap Province aims to highlight scientific and technological achievements within the Pangasius fish supply chain, while advancing a green transition, a circular economy, and a production model focused on quality, efficiency, and sustainability. The event also provided businesses with an opportunity to meet, share market information, explore investment partnerships, and broaden their consumer markets.

By Quang Vinh - Translated by Anh Quan