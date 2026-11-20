A new government decree will offer low-interest loans for housing, land, vocational training, and business development to support socio-economic growth in ethnic minority and mountainous regions from November 19, 2026.

The Government has issued Decree No. 416/2026/ND-CP, which establishes preferential credit policies to support socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions.

The Decree will take effect on November 19, 2026.

Regarding loans for residential land and housing support, the Decree specifies that eligible borrowers include ethnic minority households defined as households where the head or the spouse of the head is an ethnic minority person under the law and households of the Kinh ethnic group classified as poor or near-poor (according to prevailing poverty standards) that reside in particularly disadvantaged villages or communes within ethnic minority and mountainous regions.

Loan sizes will be negotiated between the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies and individual borrowers, capped at VND100 million (US$3,900) per household for residential land and another VND100 million for housing.

The interest rate is set at 3 percent per annum. The interest rate for overdue debt shall be 130 percent of the standard loan interest rate.

Regarding loans for production land, vocational training, and occupational transition, eligible borrowers include households engaged in agriculture, forestry, or fisheries that either possess no production land or lack at least 50 percent of the production land required under local regulations.

For these purposes, the loan amount shall not exceed VND200 million per household. The loan amount for vocational training support is determined based on the credit policy for disadvantaged students, as stipulated by the Prime Minister (up to a maximum of VND8 million per month).

Loans for production land or career transitions will be negotiated between the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies and borrowers, capped at VND200 million per household. These loans carry an interest rate set at half the prevailing rate for poor households, rising to 130 percent of the loan rate on overdue debt.

Regarding loans to support the development of production and business activities, the loan amount shall not exceed VND10 billion per production or business establishment. For individual households, the maximum loan amount for such purposes is VND200 million per household. The interest rate for these loans is equal to the prevailing interest rate applicable to poor households. The interest rate for overdue debt is 130 percent of the applicable loan interest rate.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan