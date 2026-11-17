Experts have advised women entrepreneurs planning to move from household businesses to formal enterprises to improve production efficiency, understand legal and tax requirements, and engage with business associations to expand market opportunities.

According to experts, women entrepreneurs looking to transition from a household business model to a formal enterprise should focus on standardizing their production models and actively participating in established professional or social organizations to expand market access for their products.

At the conference. Photo: SGGP

On the afternoon of November 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, in collaboration with the Vietnam Women’s Union, hosted a conference on the legal aspects of transitioning from a household business to a formal enterprise, while also facilitating connections between experts/investors and women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Head Tran Thi Thu Ha of the Women’s Affairs Department at the Vietnam Women’s Union emphasized the importance of empowering women to embrace digital transformation, ensure legal compliance, and develop sustainable business operations.

Tran Thi Thu Ha encouraged representatives of businesses and household-based enterprises to openly share the practical challenges and obstacles they face, ensuring they receive timely guidance and solutions.

During the conference, industry experts outlined key tax regulations and practical strategies for launching a new business. The panel sparked an active Q&A, with attendees trading real-world advice on early-stage operations.

Prospective business owners must register with their local economic division, complete tax registration, and estimate their projected revenue before launching operations, according to Ngo Thanh Hanh, Director of THTAX and Vice Chair of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Consulting and Agents Association. Addressing initial legal procedures and tax obligations, she emphasized that completing these foundational steps early is essential for regulatory compliance.

"For businesses with revenue under VND1 billion (US$38,851), the only requirement for the first year is to submit a revenue notification and register a bank account. Even if a household business is exempt from tax payments, it must still file annual tax declarations to avoid potential penalties," noted Ngo Thanh Hanh, General Director of THTAX.

Director Lam Thuy Ai of Mebi Farm recommends that food businesses standardize their production processes and actively participate in associations such as the Ho Chi Minh City Women Entrepreneurs Association to create connections for product distribution.

Nguyen Thi Tuoi, from the Vietnam Women’s Union in Hanh Thong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, said that business owners should join local-level business associations or the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to access official information and receive free legal support.

Meanwhile, Vice Principal Nguyen Thi My Dung of Hung Vuong University in Ho Chi Minh City emphasizes that before transitioning from a household business to a formal enterprise, owners must clearly understand the differences in tax policies before and after the change.

Furthermore, they should thoroughly address issues regarding inventory and assets that lack supporting documentation (invoices or receipts) to avoid potential penalties later on, Vice Principal Nguyen Thi My Dung said.

The Vietnam Women’s Union will continue advocating for preferential policies and broader access to low-interest credit, according to Tran Thi Thu Ha, Deputy Head of the Union’s Women’s Affairs Department. Speaking on the initiative, she noted that financial support will be paired with financial management training and formal legal counsel across all chapters, from the central level down to the grassroots.

Deputy Head Tran Thi Thu Ha emphasized that while the Union is committed to helping household businesses transition into formal enterprises, the shift must be voluntary, substantive, and undertaken only when businesses are stable and well-prepared.

By Khanh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan