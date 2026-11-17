Over 250 delegates from Vietnam and abroad convened at the Vietnam International Coffee Outlook 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City to discuss sustainable development strategies, emerging trade opportunities in transforming the global coffee industry.

On November 16 and 17, over 250 domestic and international delegates gathered in Ho Chi Minh City for the Vietnam International Coffee Outlook 2026 (VICO 2026) to outline a roadmap for the sustainable development of the coffee value chain.

Organized by the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (VICOFA), the event centered on the theme "The Coffee Industry Today and New Directions."

Envisioned as a premier international dialogue forum for the global coffee sector, the conference brought together representatives from regulatory bodies and diplomatic missions of leading coffee-producing, exporting, and consuming nations, alongside businesses spanning the value chain from cultivation and processing to import and export.

In-depth discussion sessions provided a comprehensive overview of the industry, offering concrete solutions for both enterprises and coffee farmers. Experts and delegates analyzed the global landscape, development strategies, new trade regulations, and opportunities for market expansion.

Furthermore, the conference explored the roles of green finance, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) as core drivers for industry transformation.

Notably, a high-level dialogue between key producing nations including Vietnam, Brazil, Colombia, and Indonesia to shape the future of the coffee industry for the 2026–2035 period.

Discussions centered on workforce development, cultivating the next generation of industry professionals, and making coffee farming more appealing to ensure the sector’s long-term sustainability.

By Duc Trung, Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan