As Vietnam prepares to launch its pilot cryptocurrency market, regulators and industry experts are pushing for stronger investor protections, tighter cybersecurity standards, and enhanced oversight to build trust and reduce financial risks.

A wave of high-profile cyberheists targeting cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide has issued a clear warning to emerging markets that security protocols and investor protection can't be treated as afterthoughts.

An investor monitors the price movements of various crypto assets on a trading app. Photo: SGGP

For Vietnam's upcoming pilot program, safeguarding participants requires looking beyond technical safeguards like client asset segregation and real-time transaction monitoring. Policymakers will need to set strict legal boundaries for exchange accountability, backed by clearly earmarked capital reserves and standardized payout mechanisms in the event of an incident.

Investor protection prioritized in crypto market pilot

Investor protection sits at the center of Vietnam's regulatory blueprint for its pilot cryptocurrency market, said Permanent Deputy Head To Tran Hoa of the State Securities Commission’s Crypto Asset Market Management Board.

Speaking on the rollout of Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP, Hoa noted that prospective exchange operators face a high barrier to entry, requiring at least VND10 trillion in paid-in charter capital before obtaining a license. The substantial capital reserve is designed to guarantee financial resilience, binding operators to bear full responsibility and compensate clients in the event of an internal security breach.

Furthermore, exchanges are required to keep client funds and cryptocurrency assets separate from the service provider’s own assets; they must also verify user identities, monitor transactions, and ensure robust system security.

“Throughout the pilot phase, we will deploy interdisciplinary inspection teams to ensure that service providers strictly comply with legal regulations and maintain full transparency,” Permanent Deputy Head To Tran Hoa said.

According to Tran Quy, Director of the Vietnam Institute for Digital Economy Development and Chairman of the digital asset platform MetaDA, in addition to existing principles, it is essential to further refine financial contingency mechanisms, independent verification of custodial assets, and compensation procedures for scenarios where an exchange becomes insolvent.

The theoretical right to compensation must be backed by actual liquidity; a large registered capital does not equate to readily available funds to cover all potential losses. Market confidence can only be sustained when investors know exactly where their assets are held, who is accountable, and what resources are in place to protect them should risks materialize.

Director Tran Quy also called for enforceable asset protection mechanisms, including business-funded risk contingency or customer protection funds and targeted cybersecurity insurance where available. He emphasized the need for transparent regulations governing compensation criteria, funding sources, and payout priority. Additionally, he urged exchanges to conduct regular reconciliations and publish independently verified "proof of reserves" reports alongside full assessments of their customer liabilities.

Director Tran Quy argues that to encourage investors to return to the domestic market, it is first necessary to establish trust that can be independently verified.

Experts call for stronger safeguards in Vietnam’s crypto market

Establishing mechanisms to protect and compensate investors in the event of an incident is a fundamental requirement. However, an even more critical objective is proactive prevention, minimizing the risk of attacks from the outset.

According to Director Tran Quy, trading platforms should implement multi-layered security, real-time transaction monitoring, independent audits, penetration testing, and emergency "kill-switch" capabilities for authorized blockchain-based trading privileges.

The lessons from Binance demonstrate that merely disabling withdrawal functions may be insufficient to block all unauthorized transactions.

Building a safe and predictable Vietnam International Financial Center requires a three-tier early-warning oversight model, according to Associate Professor Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice Chairman of the VIFC-HCMC Executive Body. Outlining key regulatory principles for the hub, he said the framework would monitor broad macroeconomic and systemic risks at the top tier, track banks, brokerages, and insurers at the sector level, and scrutinize individual market participants at the base.

Furthermore, Associate Professor Nguyen Huu Huan suggests integrating automated "circuit-breaker" mechanisms to intervene immediately when there are signs of sudden, massive capital outflows, alongside the continuous deployment of new technological applications to proactively identify and patch security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by hackers.

From a corporate perspective, CEO Chris Chiew of the Vietnam Prosperity Crypto-Asset Exchange (CAEX) proposes a direct integration between banking infrastructure and licensed crypto-asset exchanges.

Under this model, investors would conduct transactions with a licensed exchange as their counterparty, while regulators would gain a better vantage point to monitor and trace capital flows, enabling the timely detection and handling of suspicious transactions. This mechanism also contributes to greater transparency in deposit and withdrawal activities, while limiting the risk of funds being exploited for illicit purposes.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan