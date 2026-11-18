The European Commission (EC) has imposed tariffs of up to 16 percent on certain cold-rolled flat steel products from Vietnam. The measure takes effect on November 17, 2026.

EU sets tariff up to 16 percent on certain Vietnamese cold-rolled flat steel products.

On November 17, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that the EC had issued Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2547, dated November 13, 2026, imposing definitive anti-dumping duties on certain flat-rolled cold-rolled steel products imported from five countries and territories, including Vietnam.

The regulation was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on November 16 and entered into force on November 17.

Under the regulation, Vietnamese-origin products are subject to a 16 percent duty. The corresponding rates for other countries and territories are 9.5 percent for India, 27.9 percent for Japan, between 20.7 percent and 27 percent for Taiwan (China), and between 3 percent and 7.8 percent for Türkiye.

The EC launched the investigation on September 18, 2025, following a complaint filed by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) on August 4, 2025. The EC's investigation found that imports from the markets under investigation were being dumped and had caused injury to the EU industry producing like products.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam's exports of flat-rolled cold-rolled steel products to the EU reached US$167.6 million in 2025, up 39.2 percent from 2024 and accounting for 8.7 percent of the EU's total imports of similar products.

In the first three months of 2026, however, export turnover stood at US$28.9 million, down 36 percent year on year.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Belgium, the EU, and Luxembourg have advised steel exporters to review the scope of products covered, applicable duty rates, and import documentation requirements under Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2547. Businesses should also coordinate with relevant authorities to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests during the implementation of the measure.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh