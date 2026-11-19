HCMC is seeking to attract more Singaporean investment in three strategic sectors as the city looks to strengthen its position as a regional economic and investment hub, municipal officials said at an investment promotion conference on November 19.

The 2026 Ho Chi Minh City-Singapore Investment Promotion Conference, chaired by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, highlighted opportunities for Singaporean businesses after the city's administrative consolidation.

Mr. Pham Quang Nhat, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), said the expanded city had created an integrated economic space linking financial and service centers with industrial parks, seaports, and logistics networks.

As of October 2026, Ho Chi Minh City had 22,036 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with combined registered capital of approximately US$157.4 billion.

Delegates discuss investment cooperation opportunities at an exhibition held on the sidelines of the conference.

Singapore ranked as the city's largest foreign investor, with 2,815 active projects worth more than US$25.28 billion in registered capital as of September 2026.

The city has also agreed in principle to allow Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) to study the development of additional green and smart industrial parks in Vung Tau.

Ho Chi Minh City has invited Singaporean investors to expand into industrial park infrastructure, seaports, and logistics, with a focus on connecting manufacturing with warehousing, distribution, and exports. Key opportunities include the proposed 571-hectare Can Gio International Transshipment Port, the Long Son General Port project, which is expected to require VND12 trillion (US$480 million), and the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex.

In high technology, the city is prioritizing investment in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centers, and advanced manufacturing, while encouraging research partnerships, technology transfer, workforce training, and the development of domestic suppliers.

In finance, Mr. Pham Quang Nhat invited Singaporean banks and investment funds to participate in the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in trade finance, asset management, and green finance.

Singapore Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Pang Te Cheng identified four promising areas for bilateral cooperation: digital infrastructure and AI, green energy, innovation and talent development, and finance and logistics. He stressed that partnerships should extend beyond capital investment to encompass technology, expertise, and highly skilled personnel.

Mr. Wesley Chua, representing the Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (SingCham), said Ho Chi Minh City had the potential to develop an integrated investment ecosystem connecting industry, trade, and seaports. However, attracting long-term investment would require transparent information, effective coordination, and reliable infrastructure, particularly electricity supplies, digital connectivity, skilled labor, and streamlined investment procedures.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said the city wanted Singaporean investors to pursue projects aligned with its development priorities, supported by clear financial plans, identifiable revenue streams, realistic payback periods, and viable implementation strategies.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, speaks at the conference.

The city is prioritizing substantive partnerships that combine capital investment with technology transfer, productivity improvements, and lower supply chain costs, helping drive its ambition of achieving double-digit economic growth.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan