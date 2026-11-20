The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has signed Decision No. 7017/QD-UBND establishing a steering committee for the organization of the Vietnam OCOP Festival 2026.

An OCOP fair is recently held in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the decision, Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment, will head the steering committee, while Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, will serve as co-head.

The steering committee is tasked with overseeing and coordinating all aspects of preparations, organization, and post-event review of the Vietnam OCOP (One Commune One Product) Festival 2026. Its responsibilities include developing plans, assigning tasks, monitoring progress, and coordinating efforts to address cross-sectoral issues.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has been designated as the committee's standing agency, serving as the focal point for coordination with units assigned by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, advising on overall coordination and consolidating reports on the implementation of tasks.

The establishment of the steering committee is an important step toward strengthening coordination between central agencies and ministries and Ho Chi Minh City, mobilizing the concerted participation of relevant agencies and organizations, and laying the groundwork for a professionally organized and effective Vietnam OCOP Festival 2026.

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By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh