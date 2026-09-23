Ho Chi Minh City industrial parks attract over US$5.57 billion in 9 months

The Party Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) held a conference on September 22 to discuss enhancing investment attraction and private sector development across local industrial parks.

HEPZA Head Bui Minh Tri speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference focused on implementing HEPZA's Action Program No. 20 in alignment with Politburo Resolution No. 68 on the development of the private economy.

According to HEPZA’s report, total domestic and foreign investment attraction reached over US$5.573 billion in the first nine months of 2026. The figure represents 181.15 percent of the annual target and a 29.13 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) accounted for over US$4.2 billion of the total, surging 62.22 percent year-on-year. HEPZA granted licenses to 100 new FDI projects with total registered capital of US$3.14 billion, while 120 existing projects adjusted their capital upward by an additional US$1.12 billion.

Domestic investment reached US$1.3 billion, driven by 84 newly licensed projects with registered capital of over $566 million and 51 capital adjustment projects adding more than US$736 million.

HEPZA Head Bui Minh Tri highlighted that a primary objective moving forward is to elevate the quality and effectiveness of investment attraction. For the 2026–2030 period, HEPZA targets total investment attraction of US$20 billion to US$21 billion, an average investment density of US$8 million to US$10 million per hectare, and a disbursement rate exceeding 70 percent of total registered capital.

Alongside these targets, HEPZA will focus on building a collaborative ecosystem that enables domestic private enterprises to integrate more deeply into the global supply chains of multinational corporations.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh