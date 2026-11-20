Vietnam's National Assembly on November 20 approved a three-year corporate tax exemption for newly established SMEs and a 0.2 percent tax on abandoned land from July 2027.

The two amended laws, which each received more than 90 percent support from lawmakers, cover investment, corporate income tax, non-agricultural land use tax, and personal income tax.

National Assembly deputies vote to pass the law.

Special investment incentives for strategic technologies

Under amendments to the Law on Investment, special investment incentives and support will be extended to projects involving innovation centers, research and development (R&D), big data infrastructure, cloud computing infrastructure, mobile networks of 5G or higher, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor chip design and manufacturing, high technology, and international logistics hubs.

The Government will provide direct budgetary support for workforce training, R&D, social infrastructure, fixed-asset development, and supply chain development.

To promote the green transition, businesses investing in eco-industrial park infrastructure and projects included on the green classification list will be eligible for accelerated depreciation of fixed assets, at a rate of up to twice the standard level.

The amended law also adds several prohibited business activities, including the trading of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches, and shisha, as well as related equipment and materials.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly deputies attend the session.

The investment law amendments will generally take effect on March 31, 2027. However, provisions establishing the Investment Support Fund will take effect immediately upon passage in November 2026. Regulations on the decentralization of civil judgment enforcement will take effect on March 1, 2027, while the ban on trading e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products will begin on July 1, 2027. Provisions governing environmental consulting services will take effect on January 1, 2028.

Three-year tax exemption for SMEs, 0.2 percent levy on idle land

Under amendments to the corporate income tax, non-agricultural land use tax, and personal income tax laws, the annual revenue threshold for applying the percentage-of-revenue tax calculation method will be raised to VND10 billion (US$400,000) for household businesses, individual business operators and small enterprises.

To support SMEs, newly established businesses in this category will receive a corporate income tax exemption for three consecutive years. Larger companies will also be allowed to deduct expenses incurred in supporting SMEs participating in value chains.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang and other National Assembly deputies attend the afternoon session on November 20.

The amendments grant corporate income tax exemptions to public educational institutions and private nonprofit education providers. They also exempt both corporate and personal income from taxes on meal services supplied to educational institutions and medical examination and treatment facilities.

In addition, all land used for education and training purposes will be exempt from non-agricultural land use tax.

To discourage land speculation and prevent inefficient use of land resources, abandoned land will be subject to a tax rate of 0.2 percent of its total value, calculated using the government's official land price tables, regardless of land-use quota limits.

The amended tax laws will generally take effect on January 1, 2027. The higher VND10 billion revenue threshold will apply from the 2027 tax year, while the 0.2 percent tax on abandoned land will take effect on July 1, 2027, in line with the implementation of the revised Land Law.

The provision requiring land prices used for tax calculations to be based on a three-year pricing cycle will take effect on January 1, 2028.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan