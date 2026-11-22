The opening ceremony of activities celebrating Vietnam Culture Day and the second Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026 was held on the evening of November 21 at Phan Ngoc Hien Square in An Xuyen Ward, Ca Mau Province.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, and Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau emphasized that culture is the soul of the nation, its spiritual foundation, an intrinsic source of strength and an important driving force for development. Culture encompasses not only traditional values preserved and passed down through generations but also people's lifestyles, conduct, creativity, and aspirations to advance, as reflected in individuals, communities, and nations.

In Ca Mau, culture and shrimp farming are closely intertwined. Shrimp farming forms an integral part of the riverine, forest, and coastal culture of communities in Vietnam's southernmost region.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau delivers his speech at the the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that shrimp is a key export commodity and plays an important role in the country's fisheries development strategy. Ca Mau is one of Vietnam's major shrimp-producing localities, with approximately 418,000 hectares of shrimp farming area, accounting for 55 percent of the country's total brackish-water shrimp farming area. The province is also home to various distinctive farming models and a network of processing and export enterprises with international competitiveness.

However, the shrimp industry in Ca Mau and across Vietnam continues to face numerous challenges, including the quality of seed stock, farming success rates, high production costs, inadequate infrastructure, fragmented production, and weak supply-chain linkages.

Meanwhile, international markets are imposing increasingly stringent requirements on product quality, traceability, environmental standards, and social responsibility. These pressures are compelling the shrimp industry to improve productivity, adopt advanced technologies, strengthen branding, and enhance its capacity to meet international standards.

Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai presents flowers to Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau called on ministries, agencies, local authorities, industry associations, and businesses to make a decisive shift toward more intensive and sustainable development, with product quality, higher value added, and sustainable incomes for shrimp farmers as the primary objectives.

Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee Chairman Lu Quang Ngoi said the festival, featuring cultural and artistic programs, culinary promotion, traditional craft villages, OCOP products, shrimp industry exhibitions, and trade promotion activities, would help showcase the province's image and expand cooperation opportunities.

He particularly emphasized that connections established during the event should be translated into concrete programs, projects, and tangible outcomes after the festival.

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet and Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau visit exhibition booths at the Ca Mau Shrimp Festival.

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

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By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh