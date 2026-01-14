Da Nang strengthens innovation links with Chinese enterprises

Da Nang hosted a networking event with a delegation of Chinese businesses on January 13 to expand international cooperation in innovation and technology,

On January 13, the Da Nang Center for Innovation and Startup Support under the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology collaborated with the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) and the National Startup Support Center (NSSC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology to organize a networking session with a delegation of Chinese enterprises.

The event attracts more than 30 Chinese enterprises

The event followed a recent working visit by the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology to China, aimed at deepening connections, exchanges, and cooperation between Da Nang’s innovation ecosystem and Chinese businesses.

According to Le Son Phong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, the city hopes this visit will give Chinese enterprises a clearer understanding of Da Nang’s investment environment, its start-up and innovation support policies, and the city’s growth potential.

The event also provided an opportunity for enterprises from both sides to directly connect and explore potential partnerships in research, production, technology transfer, investment, and market development.

Le Toan Thang, Director of NSSC, noted that Vietnam is currently focusing on developing 11 key technology sectors under the Government’s strategic direction. The country is also prioritizing the attraction and transfer of advanced global technologies for further research, adaptation, and application in Vietnam.

He emphasized the importance of international collaboration and recognized China as a strategic partner in connecting and implementing technology projects. He added that by 2026, Vietnam plans to allocate approximately VND5,000 billion to support high-potential projects, creating expanded opportunities for international enterprises, including those from China.

During the networking session, participants were introduced to Da Nang’s startup and investment attraction policies.

Representatives from Chinese companies shared insights on Vietnam–China logistics cooperation and AI-driven digital marketing trends, opening up potential partnerships in digital technology, e-commerce, logistics, and digital transformation.

The Chinese delegation visits Enosta Space – Da Nang Innovation Hub In the afternoon, the Chinese delegation visited Enosta Space – Da Nang Innovation Hub at 280–282 Tran Hung Dao Street, Da Nang Software Park No. 2, and the city’s Research and Training Center for IC Design and Artificial Intelligence. The delegation was scheduled to visit Lien Chieu Port to explore logistics and supply chain development potential, meet with the Da Nang High-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority, and tour the Da Nang High-Tech Park and Free Trade Zone to study opportunities for cooperation in high-tech and industrial production, and logistics services on January 14.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan