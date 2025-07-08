Vietnam, China agree to beef up cooperation in various fields

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that the Party and State of Vietnam highly valued the diverse and substantive outcomes of recent high-level exchanges, which have helped advance the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on July 7 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 7 (local time) to discuss the ongoing development of Vietnam–China relations.

PM Pham Minh Chinh thanked Premier Li for the warm reception during his visit to Tianjin in late June for the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions and congratulated China on the successful organisation of the event.

He emphasised that the Party and State of Vietnam highly valued the diverse and substantive outcomes of recent high-level exchanges, which have helped advance the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries.

He also conveyed warm greetings from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to the Communist Party of China's General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, as well as other key Chinese leaders.

Both sides agreed to effectively implement the high-level common perceptions reached during recent bilateral engagements and to continue advancing the Vietnam–China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership based on the six major orientations.

They committed to maintaining frequent high-level exchanges and deepening cooperation in economy, trade, investment, as well as expanding collaboration in science, technology, and innovation.

PM Pham Minh Chinh proposed that China prioritise and accelerate cooperation on railway connectivity, specifically the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong standard gauge railway, with the goal of commencing construction in December.

Li conveyed Xi's regards to Vietnamese leaders. He thanked Vietnam for the respectful and ceremonious welcome extended to the Chinese Party leader and President during his visit to Vietnam in April.

The Chinese Premier praised the positive momentum in bilateral ties and affirmed that China will continue working closely with Vietnam to translate top-level common perceptions into concrete outcomes.

He stressed China’s willingness to fast-track strategic connectivity with Vietnam, including infrastructure cooperation such as standard-gauge rail links between the two countries.

