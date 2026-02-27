Eastern Ho Chi Minh City emerges as hub for billion-dollar investment projects

The eastern Ho Chi Minh City has in recent years emerged as an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investors.

With its strategic location and distinctive natural advantages, eastern Ho Chi Minh City has in recent years emerged as an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investors, including projects with total investment capital reaching billions of US dollars.

A rising hub for billion-dollar investments

Investment projects in eastern Ho Chi Minh City span multiple sectors, including industry, seaports, logistics, tourism, real estate and energy.

With an investment of more than US$5.6 billion, the Long Son Petrochemicals Company Limited complex established its integrated production facilities in Long Son Commune. The plant is set to generate 1.4 million tons of plastic resins per year, along with olefins and other petrochemical products serving packaging, agriculture, electronics and automotive manufacturing.

Ms. Nattinee Amornpong, Chief Financial Officer of Long Son Petrochemicals, noted that eastern Ho Chi Minh City offers outstanding advantages in logistics, deep-water seaports and convenient expressway connections, enabling efficient supply chain management for importing raw materials and distributing products domestically and for export.

She also highlighted the city’s role as a financial hub with a strong banking network and well-developed industrial parks, providing favorable conditions for the company to expand and develop the petrochemical complexes.

After achieving success in production and business operations in the area, many enterprises have chosen to maintain a long-term presence by launching large-scale, strategic, and sustainable projects. The Grand Ho Tram recently introduced a new 35-hectare subdivision worth US$1 billion in Ho Tram Commune, featuring five-star hotels, resort villas, entertainment facilities, a casino and an international convention and exhibition center. Combined with the US$1.4 billion previously disbursed, the project underscores its long-term development commitment to eastern Ho Chi Minh City.

In the coming period, the eastern Ho Chi Minh City will continue prioritizing investment attraction in key sectors such as industry; seaport–logistics; tourism and high-quality services. Authorities are committed to selective investment policies, prioritizing green, high-tech, and high-impact projects while firmly rejecting outdated, resource-intensive and environmentally harmful technologies.

Mr. Walt Power, General Director of the Grand Ho Tram, emphasized that synchronized transport infrastructure, especially its proximity to Long Thanh International Airport and expanding coastal roads, will facilitate international tourism and create significant growth opportunities.

A view of the polypropylene (PP) production plant and underground liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facility of Hyosung Group

Meanwhile, Hyosung Group is implementing projects aimed at transforming eastern Ho Chi Minh City into a biotechnology and advanced materials manufacturing hub. Following its US$1.3 billion polypropylene (PP) plant and underground LPG storage facility operational since 2021, the Republic of Korea conglomerate is expanding into carbon fiber and bio-fiber production using advanced global technologies, with total investment nearing US$2.6 billion.

Driving economic growth

From billion-dollar industrial ventures to upscale tourism and resort developments, investment momentum is accelerating across eastern Ho Chi Minh City.

The sustained expansion of global corporations such as Hyosung Group (the Republic of Korea), BOE Technology Group (China), SCG (Thailand) and Trelleborg AB (Sweden) highlights the strong appeal and vast potential of the region’s investment landscape.

Another key driver poised to boost the area’s attractiveness is the proposed Cai Mep–Thi Vai Free Trade Zone, a strategic initiative near the nation’s largest deep-water port complex, envisioned as a regional center for logistics, industry and services.

In addition, major infrastructure projects, including the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, Phuoc An Bridge, the coastal road and a light rail line linking Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, are anticipated to shorten travel times and stimulate growth across the entire region.

