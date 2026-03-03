Fresh coconut prices surge as traders rush to buy at orchards

Fresh coconut prices across provinces in the Mekong Delta are surging, buoying farmers’ incomes as traders scramble to secure supplies directly from orchards.

In key coconut-growing areas, such as Cho Gao, Binh Ninh, An Thanh Thuy, and My Tinh An communes in Dong Thap Province, traders are currently purchasing coconuts at farm-gate prices ranging from VND60,000 to VND65,000 per dozen — up roughly VND10,000 from a month ago. However, supply shortages persist. “Despite the high prices, some days we still cannot source enough to fulfill orders for wholesalers in HCMC,” said Thai Cuong, a coconut trader in Cho Gao Commune.

A survey by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on March 3 at several traditional markets in Can Tho City, including Xuan Khanh and Hung Loi, showed retail prices climbing to VND120,000 per dozen for large coconuts and VND80,000–85,000 per dozen for smaller ones. Le Thi Hong, a vendor at Xuan Khanh Market, noted that prices have risen sharply since the Lunar New Year holiday, with aromatic coconuts increasing by as much as VND30,000 per dozen. She attributed the spike to intensifying heat, which has driven up demand for fresh coconut water as a natural refreshment. “With input costs so high, I am trying to raise prices as little as possible to retain customers,” she said.

Traders forecast that prices may continue to edge upward in the coming months as peak dry-season demand sets in. Growers are currently increasing fertilizer application and maintaining irrigation to enhance yields and meet market needs.

Pham Dang, a coconut farmer in Cho Gao Commune, said stable and rising prices have brought renewed optimism. His family recently harvested 1.5 hectares of coconuts and, after deducting expenses, earned a profit of more than VND20 million. A trader has already placed a deposit for the next crop.

To ensure sustainable development and improve farmers’ livelihoods, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thuy Van, Chairwoman of the Farmers’ Association of Luong Hoa Lac Commune, Dong Thap Province, said the association will organize training sessions to transfer cultivation techniques in line with VietGAP standards. It will also coordinate with the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies to facilitate access to preferential loans, enabling farmers to expand their orchards.

Provincial authorities in Dong Thap are simultaneously implementing measures to strengthen cooperative groups and production linkages, develop OCOP branding for coconuts, and promote sales via e-commerce platforms.

The provincial Sub-Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection has warned growers to step up monitoring and control of the coconut black-headed caterpillar, a pest prone to outbreaks during the dry season.

With more than 24,800 hectares under cultivation and annual output exceeding 350,000 tons, Dong Thap ranks second nationwide in coconut-growing area. Backed by proactive local governance and farmers’ evolving production mindset, the coconut tree is steadily cementing its role as a sustainable “wealth-generating” crop in the province.

By Ngoc Phuc, Thanh Truc – Translated by Thuy Doan