Rice exports face short-term pressure as supply rises, imports ease

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported on February 27 that Vietnam’s rice export prices saw a slight decline from the previous day.

Specifically, 5 percent broken rice was quoted at US$400 to US$415 per ton; 100 percent broken rice stood at US$315–US$319 per ton, down US$1 per ton; and Jasmine rice was priced at US$432–US$436 per ton, down US$1 per ton.

The downward trend is attributed to a sharp increase in domestic supply as the winter–spring harvest peaks in the Mekong Delta, while import demand from several major markets shows signs of slowing. Notably, the Philippines, Vietnam’s largest rice market, is expected to reduce imports to around 150,000 tons per month in March and April 2026, which is significantly lower than the previous average of approximately 400,000 tons per month.

Abundant supply, coupled with temporary import cutbacks in some markets, poses short-term challenges for rice exports. However, economic experts believe that the Philippines’ reduction is only temporary, aimed at regulating its domestic market, and will not alter its long-term role as Vietnam’s key rice buyer.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that in January 2026, Vietnam exported approximately 600,000 tons of rice, up 12.4 percent in volume and 16.9 percent in value year-on-year. The average export price reached US$616.6 per ton, up 4 percent. The Philippines remained the largest market, importing 331,770 tons, accounting for more than 50 percent of total export volume in the month.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong