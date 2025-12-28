Vietnam, China continue promoting people-to-people exchanges

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association held its first congress for the 2025–2030 term on the morning of December 28.

Representing the association’s executive committee, Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, former Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association, delivered the report at the congress.

During the previous term, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association continued to serve as a core force in people-to-people diplomacy, helping to strengthen and deepen the traditional friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and China.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, former Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association delivers the report at the congress.

He noted that Vietnam–China relations during this period were further reinforced through bilateral cooperation and close coordination at multilateral forums. Notably, 2025 was designated as the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, providing added momentum to promote people-to-people exchanges from the central to local levels.

Also in 2025, following the merger with local associations in Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association established a new executive committee with 45 members, ensuring continuity, stability and expanded operational scope.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association emphasized that during the term, the association organized and participated in numerous exchange activities among delegations from Chinese localities and organizations, received and met with delegations from universities, academies and foreign affairs agencies.

Looking ahead to the 2025–2030 term, the association will further advance people-to-people diplomacy, expand cultural, educational and economic exchanges, and focus on developing its membership, especially among university students.

The congress elected a new 43-member executive committee, and Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep was re-elected as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong