Vietnam, China sign export protocol, discuss ways to increase trade

China remains Vietnam's largest trade partner. Trade recorded between the two neighbours in the first 10 months of 2025 already exceeds the total for the whole of 2024.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reports that during its working visit to China from November 26 to 28, the two sides signed a protocol on the export of fresh Vietnamese jackfruit to the Chinese market.

Agriculture minister Tran Duc Thang signed the protocol with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), represented by Deputy Commissioner Zhao Zenglian, at a meeting on November 27.

At the start of the session, Mr. Zhao Zenglian emphasised that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, with many important events and commemorative activities taking place.

He said minister Tran Duc Thang’s visit, along with the delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, reflects the effective cooperation between the two countries, including cooperation between the ministry and the GACC.

Mr. Zhao Zenglian noted that two-way agricultural trade in 2025 has shown many positive signs. As of the end of October, China has imported US$8.7 billion worth of Vietnamese agricultural products. These results demonstrate the close cooperation between the two countries, along with the support and coordination of the Vietnamese Embassy in China.

He also confirmed that China continues to value its trade with Vietnam and is ready to open its market to high-quality Vietnamese agricultural products. As the agency responsible for quarantine and market access, the GACC will make every effort to implement the common goals set by the leadership of both Parties and both States.

He said that this year the two sides have already signed four protocols covering the export of chilli, passion fruit, rice bran and raw bird’s nests. The protocol on exporting fresh jackfruit to China will provide new momentum for agricultural trade between the two countries.

He said Vietnam places great importance on enhancing cooperation with China in all areas, especially in agriculture and environmental management.

Vietnam's Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang (left) and Deputy Commissioner Zhao Zenglian of the General Administration of Customs of China during a protocol signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Referring to recent bilateral trade figures, the Vietnamese agriculture minister stressed that China is a highly important import–export market for Vietnam. Trade recorded between the two neighbours in the first 10 months of 2025 already exceeds the total for the whole of 2024.

The minister also said that collaboration with China in sector-related areas should continue to be reinforced and promoted. In addition to import–export activities, he said both sides should step up investment promotion, especially given the geographical advantage of a shared border, which is favourable for trade and investment.

He also thanked the GACC for its cooperation and support in enabling the signing of the jackfruit export protocol.

During the working session, minister Tran Duc Thang and Mr. Zhao Zenglian also discussed several technical issues related to the import and export of agricultural, forestry and fishery products between the two countries.

Fresh jackfruit is a longstanding export item to China, now formally standardised through an export protocol.

This protocol not only opens the door for official exports, reducing risks in the trading process, but also upholds the credibility, quality and ability of Vietnamese agricultural products to meet China’s strict market standards.

It is expected to encourage expansion of planting areas, adoption of good agricultural practices and improvements in added value and farmers’ incomes.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, fruit and vegetable export turnover in the first 10 months of 2025 reached US$7.09 billion, up 15.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, with China accounting for the largest share at 62.9 percent.

This performance forms a solid foundation for the fruit and vegetable industry to reach its US$8.5 billion export target for this year.

