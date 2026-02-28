HCMC pledges to facilitate investors, support sustainable growth

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong reaffirmed Ho Chi Minh City’s commitment to facilitating investors during visits to Vingroup and HEINEKEN Vietnam.

On the afternoon of February 27, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong led a delegation to visit and extend New Year greetings to several outstanding enterprises on the occasion of the early days of the Lunar New Year 2026.

The delegation included representatives from the municipal People’s Committee Office and relevant departments and agencies.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (in suit in the center) and his delegation visit, extend New Year congratulations to leaders of Vingroup.

At Vingroup, its leaders stated that the group has expanded into infrastructure, green energy, and culture to strengthen its role in foundational sectors and support sustainable development in accordance with Resolution 68.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the strategy focuses on building environmentally sustainable urban areas with integrated transport, expanding investment in industry, ports, renewable energy and social housing, and promoting electric mobility to drive green, long-term growth.

Speaking at the meeting, the Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee acknowledged Vingroup’s pioneering role in high technology, infrastructure and green transition. He noted that the corporation’s expansion into foundational sectors aligns with the city’s development orientation.

City leaders urged Vingroup to accelerate key projects, ensure quality, comply with legal regulations, enhance the application of science and technology, and strengthen governance capacity.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee pledged to accompany the enterprise, remove obstacles, and create favorable conditions for Vingroup to expand operations.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (center) and his delegation visit, extend congratulations, and present gifts to the leaders of HEINEKEN Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

On the same day, the delegation visited and extended New Year greetings to HEINEKEN Vietnam, located at 5 Me Linh Square, Saigon Ward.

During this visit, city leaders highly valued the company’s 35-year journey of establishment and development in Vietnam, especially its strong ties with Ho Chi Minh City, where the company built its first brewery in 1991. HEINEKEN Vietnam has been recognized for its significant and stable contributions to the city budget, job creation and economic growth.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong also praised the company’s green and sustainable development orientation, including the adoption of circular economy practices, zero landfill waste, a target of net-zero emissions by 2030, the use of renewable energy, and the implementation of its “ Drink Responsibly” program.

City leaders encouraged the company to continue innovating, improving productivity and competitiveness, accompanying the city in its green transition, and strictly complying with legal regulations.

They reaffirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is committed to improving the investment environment, promoting administrative reforms, and creating favorable conditions for businesses to achieve sustainable development.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong