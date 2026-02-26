HCMC reaffirms commitment to removing obstacles for businesses

At the head office of the company, Vice Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh met the company’s leaders and staff, and extended them New Year greetings and discuss business plans for 2026.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vinamilk has 36 percent state ownership. In 2025, it posted record consolidated revenue of VND63.724 trillion (US$2.4 billion), up 3.1 percent year-on-year. The company ranks 36th among the world’s Top 40 dairy firms and exports to 65 countries and territories.

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, led by Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, visited, extended New Year greetings and presented gifts to Vinamilk. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

Speaking at the working session, Vinamilk CEO Mai Kieu Lien noted that 2026 marks Vinamilk’s 50th anniversary (1976-2026). From three small factories after 1975, it has expanded to 16 plants, including three overseas located in the United States, Cambodia and New Zealand, along with 15 dairy farms. CEO Mai Kieu Lien highlighted the company’s close ties to the city’s reform-driven growth and its pioneering role in developing Vietnam’s modern dairy industry.

Ms. Mai Kieu Lien, CEO of Vinamilk, speaks at the New Year visit conducted by city leaders.(Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

For 13 consecutive years, Vinamilk has been the most purchased dairy brand in Vietnam. It is also the only Southeast Asian company to rank among the world’s Top 10 most valuable dairy brands, and was named the most promising dairy brand globally by Brand Finance.

Regarding export activities in early 2026, Director of International Business at Vinamilk Vo Trung Hieu reported that shipments continued as normal during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday. Since the beginning of the year, the company has exported more than 20 containers of finished products per day. Stable markets include the Middle East, East Asia, North America and Oceania, with strong growth in Cambodia.

According to a report released in late January 2026, exports remain the main growth driver. In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, export revenue reached VND1.579 trillion (US$60.5 million), up 26 percent year-on-year, marking ten consecutive quarters of positive growth.

At the working session, CEO Mai Kieu Lien proposed that the city support efforts to shorten processing times and further streamline administrative procedures.

Vice Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh acknowledged and highly appreciated Vinamilk’s contributions to the city’s socio-economic development, particularly in the processing industry, exports, and national brand building. The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized that Vinamilk exemplifies the city’s dynamic and innovative spirit, while affirming the leading role of major enterprises in the dairy value chain.

He reaffirmed that the city has always identified businesses as the central driving force of growth. City leaders will continue to listen and coordinate with relevant departments to review and resolve difficulties and obstacles arising in the operation of businesses, especially administrative procedures related to production, product registration and investment expansion.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh presented gifts to Vinamilk. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

Expressing confidence in the company’s 50-year foundation coupled with a strategy of self-reliance, innovation and sustainable growth, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh hoped that Vinamilk would continue to maintain its leading position in the industry, contributing more to the national budget, creating jobs, and enhancing Ho Chi Minh City's image on the international economic map.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong