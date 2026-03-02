HCMC to create favorable conditions for enterprises to expand investment

This affirmation was made by Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Hoang Nguyen Dinh, during a working visit to enterprises and investors operating in industrial parks in the eastern part of the city.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Hoang Nguyen Dinh (L) offers a gift to China Steel and Nippon Steel Vietnam Joint Stock Company (CSVC). (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to create favorable conditions for enterprises to invest and develop with confidence.

On March 2, a delegation led by Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh paid Tet visits to China Steel and Nippon Steel Vietnam Joint Stock Company (CSVC), located in My Xuan Industrial Park 2, Phu My Ward, and Thanh Binh Phu My Joint Stock Company—the developer and operator of Phu My Specialized Industrial Park 3 (PM3 SIP)—in Tan Phuoc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Reporting to the delegation, representatives of China Steel and Nippon Steel Vietnam Joint Stock Company (CSVC) stated that the company is among the world’s advanced steel manufacturers. CSVC was established as a joint venture between leading steel corporations from Japan and Taiwan (China), which hold prominent positions in the global steel manufacturing industry. Among its principal shareholders, China Steel Corporation (CSC) and Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) are the two largest stakeholders of CSVC.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Hoang Nguyen Dinh and the delegation visit the production facilities of China Steel and Nippon Steel Vietnam Joint Stock Company (CSVC). (Photo: SGGP)

The company currently employs 800 officials and workers, maintaining stable operations despite market fluctuations and reaffirming its long-term development orientation in Vietnam. In 2025, although faced with numerous challenges and market volatility, the company sustained stable production and achieved approximately 99 percent of its planned output.

In 2026, the company will continue prioritizing the expansion of material supply for the automotive and information technology industries. At the same time, it will closely follow and align with the policies and regulatory framework of the Government of Vietnam in order to broaden its capacity to meet the increasingly diverse domestic demand for steel across various segments and specifications.

Company leaders also expressed their appreciation for the timely and practical support provided by the local authorities in addressing difficulties encountered by enterprises operating in My Xuan A2 Industrial Park, particularly the prompt restoration of the clean water supply, which enabled the company to stabilize production and maintain uninterrupted operations.

The delegation visits Phu My Specialized Industrial Park 3 (PM3 SIP). (Photo: SGGP)

At Phu My Specialized Industrial Park 3 (PM3 SIP), representatives of Thanh Binh – Phu My Joint Stock Company, the infrastructure developer, highlighted the park’s strategic positioning and its roadmap toward becoming Vietnam’s first certified eco-industrial park.

PM3 SIP is the only specialized industrial park approved by the Government of Vietnam in September 2014. It was previously selected as one of the key projects of the former province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau (now part of eastern Ho Chi Minh City), serving as a model industrial park under the local-initiated economic development program proposed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In September 2025, PM3 SIP completed and submitted its application dossier for recognition as Vietnam’s first eco-industrial park. The park is expected to receive official eco-industrial park certification in early 2026.

The industrial park’s infrastructure system meets international standards. It features a high-standard, modern wastewater treatment system and underground networks supplying electricity, clean water, telecommunications, natural gas, and industrial gases directly to the factory fence of each investor. These advantages have enabled PM3 SIP to satisfy the stringent requirements of global corporations with strong financial capacity and advanced technologies.

To date, Phu My Specialized Industrial Park 3 has attracted 51 projects with a total registered investment capital of nearly US$6 billion.

In addition, in 2026, the company plans to commence construction of two social housing blocks following the adjustment and expansion of eligible beneficiaries. It is expected that five social housing blocks will be completed by 2028, meeting accommodation demand for approximately 10,000 workers.

The delegation visits Thanh Binh – Phu My Joint Stock Company. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visits, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Hoang Nguyen Dinh, highly commended the achievements and substantive contributions of enterprises to the city’s socio-economic development.

At the working sessions, Vice Chairman of the city Hoang Nguyen Dinh acknowledged and appreciated the business community’s sustained efforts in maintaining stable production, safeguarding employment, and generating additional income for workers. Beyond their operational performance, enterprises have also made meaningful contributions to the municipal budget and actively participated in social security and community welfare programs.

He underscored that the perseverance and dynamism of enterprises constitute vital links in the economic value chain, significantly contributing to Ho Chi Minh City’s impressive GRDP growth in 2025.

The Vice Chairman further informed that 2026 will be a pivotal year for the city to accelerate its development trajectory and strive to achieve double-digit growth. Ho Chi Minh City’s strategic orientation is to build a smart city, promote green growth, and advance the digital economy in line with sustainable development objectives.

On behalf of the municipal leadership, he called on companies and enterprises to continue pioneering innovation, applying advanced technologies to enhance labor productivity, and proactively undertaking green transformation through the adoption of sustainable standards, including ESG principles, while placing due emphasis on improving workers’ living conditions.

Ho Chi Minh City always considers the success of enterprises as the success of the city itself. The city will continue to intensify administrative reform, remove institutional and infrastructure bottlenecks, and create the most favorable conditions for enterprises to invest and develop with confidence, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh affirmed.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh