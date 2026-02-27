HCMC strengthens support for businesses to foster sustainable growth

Ho Chi Minh City leaders reaffirmed that the city always facilitates favorable conditions for enterprises to expand their production and business operations.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong led a delegation to visit to Intel Products Vietnam Company Limited and Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company on February 26.

Both enterprises are operating at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

During the visit, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong affirmed that both companies have operated effectively and made significant contributions to the overall development of Ho Chi Minh City, in particular, and Vietnam, in general.

The city consistently accompanies businesses and is committed to strongly improving the investment and business environment, accelerating administrative reforms, and creating the best and most favorable conditions for enterprises to grow, thereby contributing to the city’s overall development.

Below are photos from the visit conducted by HCMC leaders at Intel Products Vietnam Company Limited and Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (fifth from right) presents gifts to Intel Products Vietnam Company Limited.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong takes a commemorative photo with the leadership board of Intel Products Vietnam Company Limited.

Mr. Tse Kenneth, General Director of Intel Products Vietnam Company.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong shares remarks during his visit to Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong takes a commemorative photo with the leadership board of Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company.

On the same afternoon, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh also led a delegation to visit and extend New Year greetings to CJ Foods Vietnam Company and Gemadept Corporation.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, delivers Lunar New Year greetings at CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited.

At CJ Foods Vietnam, located in My Xuan B1 – Tien Hung Industrial Park, Phu My Ward, Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh praised the company’s contributions and affirmed that the city would continue to facilitate favorable conditions for the company to expand its production and business operations.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, presents gifts and extends New Year wishes to Gemadept Corporation at Gemalink Port.

During his visit to Gemadept Corporation at Gemalink Port, he highly appreciated the role of Gemalink Port in the city’s seaport system, contributing to enhancing logistics competitiveness and attracting international shipping routes.

He noted that the city would continue to listen, remove obstacles and accompany businesses in achieving sustainable development.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders takes a commemorative photo with the management board and employees of Gemalink Port.

Gemalink Port, which began operations in 2021, is one of 19 major seaports worldwide capable of accommodating vessels of up to 24,000 TEU.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong