Seafood exports near US$1.8 billion in first two months of 2026

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported on March 3 that Vietnam’s exports of seafood as well as timber and wood products posted year-on-year growth in the first two months of 2026.

Specifically, seafood export turnover in February was estimated at US$750 million, bringing the total for the January–February period to $1.76 billion, up 23.3 percent compared with the same period last year. China, Japan, and the US remained the three largest markets, accounting for 24.2 percent, 14.8 percent, and 12.7 percent of total export value, respectively.

Seafood processing for export at Minh Phu Seafood Corporation in Ca Mau Province

Compared to the same period in 2025, seafood exports in January 2026 to China rose 35.8 percent, to Japan 24.5 percent, and to the US 20.2 percent. Among the 15 largest export destinations, Taiwan recorded the strongest growth, surging 2.7-fold, while Russia posted the most modest increase at 7.2 percent.

Meanwhile, exports of timber and wood products in February 2026 were estimated at $1 billion, lifting the two-month total to $2.61 billion, up 5.8 percent year on year. The US continued to be the largest market, accounting for 50.4 percent of export turnover, followed by China with 14.2 percent, and Japan with 13.4 percent.

Wood products processed for export at Thuan An Wood Processing Joint Stock Company in HCMC

Year on year, exports of timber and wood products in January 2026 to the US edged up 3.7 percent, while shipments to China and Japan surged 63.6 percent and 30.5 percent, respectively. Among the 15 largest markets, Belgium recorded the sharpest increase, doubling over the same period, whereas South Korea saw the steepest decline, down 21.6 percent.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan