Business

Banking-finance

Vietnam–China cross-border QR payment connectivity established

SGGPO

The two-way implementation will establish a comprehensive cross-border QR code payment ecosystem, effectively serving the consumption, tourism, business and transportation needs of citizens in both countries.

The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), in collaboration with the UnionPay International (UPI), the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), on December 2 held a ceremony to announce the launch of bilateral retail QR code payment connectivity between Vietnam and China.

The event marks a significant milestone in the process of interconnecting the payment systems of the two countries, opening opportunities to promote secure and seamless cross-border payments, and also enhancing trade and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and China.

du-khach-trung-quoc-quet-ma-vietqrglobal-de-thanh-toan-tai-viet-nam2-5154-7230.jpg
Chinese tourists scan VIETQRGlobal codes to make payments in Vietnam.

In the initial phase, Chinese tourists can scan the VIETQRGlobal code to make payments at participating merchants in Vietnam, including shopping malls, retail centers, tourist sites, restaurants and retail stores.

According to the plan, by early 2026, NAPAS and UPI will continue to finalize the reverse connectivity, facilitating QR code payments for Vietnamese users at merchants across the UnionPay network in China using NAPAS member applications.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam–China cross-border QR payment connectivity ross-border QR code payment ecosystem National Payment Corporation of Vietnam UnionPay International Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Vietcombank

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn