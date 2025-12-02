Vietnam–China cross-border QR payment connectivity established

The two-way implementation will establish a comprehensive cross-border QR code payment ecosystem, effectively serving the consumption, tourism, business and transportation needs of citizens in both countries.

The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), in collaboration with the UnionPay International (UPI), the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), on December 2 held a ceremony to announce the launch of bilateral retail QR code payment connectivity between Vietnam and China.

The event marks a significant milestone in the process of interconnecting the payment systems of the two countries, opening opportunities to promote secure and seamless cross-border payments, and also enhancing trade and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and China.

Chinese tourists scan VIETQRGlobal codes to make payments in Vietnam.

In the initial phase, Chinese tourists can scan the VIETQRGlobal code to make payments at participating merchants in Vietnam, including shopping malls, retail centers, tourist sites, restaurants and retail stores.

According to the plan, by early 2026, NAPAS and UPI will continue to finalize the reverse connectivity, facilitating QR code payments for Vietnamese users at merchants across the UnionPay network in China using NAPAS member applications.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong