Pepper prices stay high ahead of peak 2026 harvest

Vietnam’s pepper market is entering a new harvest season amid expectations that prices will stay high. The 2026 crop is expected to peak in early March and continue through the end of April.

By late February, pepper prices in major growing areas in the Central Highlands and the Southeast ranged from VND148,500 (US$5.68) to VND149,500 (US$5.71) per kilogram, a relatively high level compared to the same period in previous years. According to preliminary assessments by the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA), Vietnam’s 2026 pepper output may decline by about 15–20 percent compared to 2025 due to the impact of extreme weather, including early-year drought followed by prolonged heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hoang Phuoc Binh, former Standing Vice Chairman of the Chu Se Pepper Association, said that demand conditions currently pose little concern for the pepper sector.

In recent years, the country’s pepper exports have remained stable at around 200,000–250,000 tons annually. China continues to be a major market, with an estimated demand of 70,000–80,000 tons per year. The United States and the European Union maintain steady imports thanks to well-established supply chains.

Pepper is an essential spice with relatively steady global consumption and is less sensitive to price volatility than staple food commodities. This is a key factor that helps the market maintain high price levels during periods of tight supply.

2025 marked a strong year for Vietnam’s pepper industry, as export revenues surged on the back of firm global prices and constrained supply. The country shipped 246,132 tons of pepper, generating a record US$1.66 billion, down 1.5 percent in volume but up 26.3 percent in value year-on-year.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong