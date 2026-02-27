VSDC fixes settlement glitch for February 25–26 trades

The Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC) moved swiftly to rectify a technical disruption and completed the settlement process on the afternoon of February 27.

At noon the same day, securities firms relayed a notice from VSDC stating that the settlement process for February 27, 2026, had not yet been finalized for certain transactions. These included Government bonds and listed corporate bonds purchased on February 26, as well as equities, fund certificates, and covered warrants bought on February 25.

According to the announcement, buy orders for the above Government bonds, listed corporate bonds, shares, fund certificates, and covered warrants that were scheduled to be credited during the afternoon trading session on February 27 would be temporarily unavailable until further notice.

Following the incident, VSDC urgently implemented corrective measures and completed the settlement procedures later that afternoon, restoring investors’ trading rights. By 2:30 p.m., securities firms confirmed that the affected bonds and securities had been fully settled and were once again available for trading.

By Thanh Son, Minh Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan