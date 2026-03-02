Post-Tet holiday labor market sees strong rebound

After the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday 2026, the labor market in numerous localities nationwide has quickly become vibrant again.

A rise in orders and businesses’ early implementation of production and business plans has driven up recruitment demand sharply, not only in manufacturing and processing but also in tourism and services.

Recruitment heats up as businesses expand production

Over the past week, recruitment activities in numerous provinces and cities have noticeably intensified.

In Tay Ninh Province, enterprises are projected to require around 40,000 workers in the first quarter of 2026. A representative of Thuan Phuong Embroidery & Garment Company Limited in Long Cang Commune, Tay Ninh, said that the company is seeking about 300 skilled workers with strong industrial work discipline to meet new orders.

Workers at Lefaso Tra Vinh Industrial Investment and Production Joint Stock Company in Tra Cu Commune, Vinh Long Province (Photo: SGGP/ Tin Huy)

Across the Mekong Delta, numerous manufacturers have reported a 10–20 percent rise in orders compared to the same period last year. Mr. Le Duy Khuong, General Director of Lefaso Tra Vinh Industrial Investment and Production Joint Stock Company in Vinh Long Province, said that the firm plans to hire more than 500 employees in 2026 to minimize the risk of production interruptions.

However, businesses admitted that hiring in certain specialized sectors remains challenging.

Mr. Vo Van Phuc, General Director of Vina Cleanfood Joint Stock Company in Can Tho City, noted that despite offering relatively competitive salaries and bonuses, post-Tet holiday hiring has not been easy. The main reason is the prolonged labor migration from the Mekong Delta to the Southeast region, while a segment of the local workforce has grown less interested in factory work.

Workers seek job information at the Can Tho City Employment Service Center in the days following the 2026 Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP/ Tuan Quang)

Tourism sector faces skilled labor shortage amid hiring surge

Alongside manufacturing, the tourism and service sectors have also recorded rising labor demand since the start of the year.

According to Mr. Nguyen Vu Khac Huy, Chairman of the An Giang Province Tourism Association, Phu Quoc regularly welcomes large numbers of international visitors before, during and after the Lunar New Year. As a result, there is strong demand for workers in accommodation, restaurants, travel services, transport and related support services.

Phu Quoc not only requires unskilled labor but is also facing a particular shortage of workers with foreign language proficiency, international communication skills and an understanding of multicultural environments.

In response to rising recruitment demand, the coordinating role of state management agencies and trade unions has become increasingly evident.

According to Mr. Tran Van Tieng, Director of the Tay Ninh Province Employment Service Center, the locality has intensified the organization of more practical job fairs while strengthening skills training for workers.

Nguyen Phuc Linh, Chairman of the Vinh Long Provincial Labor Federation, said that trade unions at all levels have proactively coordinated with enterprises and job centers to provide timely recruitment information to workers.

Nguyen Van Toan, Director of Can Tho Employment Service Center, noted that the center has organized around 30 job fairs across communes and wards in the city, helping create a reliable bridge between workers and businesses and gradually addressing local labor supply-demand imbalances.

A survey by reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper at Amata Industrial Park in Long Binh Ward, Dong Nai Province showed that many enterprises have been urgently recruiting in footwear, garment, seafood processing and logistics, offering salaries ranging from VND7.5 million (US$286) to VND12 million (US$458) per month, depending on the position. JANDS Footwear Company Limited announced plans to recruit 500 unskilled workers to support business expansion, with negotiable salaries and various support benefits. Meanwhile, Dong Phu Cuong Joint Stock Company in Phu Cuong Industrial Cluster, Thong Nhat Commune, said that with orders expected to increase by 20–30 percent in 2026, the company needs to hire about 1,000 workers to operate a new factory. According to the Dong Nai Provincial Employment Service Center, enterprises in the province have registered demand for around 173,000 workers in 2026, up nearly 20 percent compared to 2025. Nhon Trach III Industrial Park leads with nearly 14,000 vacancies, followed by Long Khanh Industrial Park with more than 10,000 and Amata Industrial Park with over 6,000.

By Tin Huy, Nam Khoi, Quang Vinh, Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong