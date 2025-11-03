Da Nang races to save An Luong embankment as heavy rain triggers rapid flooding

Nearly one kilometer of An Luong embankment has collapsed, with several sections deeply undercut, encroaching dangerously close to residential areas.

Over one kilometer of An Luong embankment has collapsed.

Over the past several days, rising floodwaters from upstream combined with strong tidal surges have caused severe erosion along the An Luong fishing port embankment on the lower section of the Thu Bon River, passing through Duy Nghia Commune in Da Nang City.

According to local reports, nearly one kilometer of the embankment has collapsed, with several sections deeply undercut, encroaching dangerously close to residential areas. More than 300 households in the vicinity are directly affected.

Around 1,000 residents of Duy Nghia Commune join efforts to repair landslides along An Luong embankment.

In response, Duy Nghia Commune mobilized about 1,000 local personnel—including militia, police officers, youth union members, and residents—while around 400 soldiers from Division 315 under Military Region 5 were urgently deployed to assist with emergency repairs. Since the night of October 29, local authorities have been working around the clock to reinforce the damaged embankment.

Forces from Military Region 5 join efforts to repair the landslide.

Nguyen Van Truc, a resident of Thuan An Hamlet, said, “For nearly a week, we’ve been taking turns filling sandbags to save the embankment. We know our efforts may seem futile, but we’re trying to hold back the water as long as we can. We only hope the rain in the upstream area eases so the river level can drop, allowing us to preserve what’s left of the bank.”

International tourists staying in the area also join in efforts to prevent further erosion.

Authorities have swiftly evacuated households in high-risk areas—particularly those living near the river’s edge or in zones prone to subsidence. Working under heavy rain, teams have been reinforcing sections that collapsed earlier while addressing new erosion points. Dozens of local trucks have been mobilized to transport thousands of cubic meters of sand from Tay Son Dong Beach to the site for reinforcement.

At the scene, the atmosphere was tense but determined. Sandbags and boulders were continuously brought in to fortify critical spots, forming a temporary barrier to prevent the floodwaters from cutting deeper into the bank. Besides local residents and military units, several international tourists staying nearby also joined the effort.

Tens of thousands of sandbags are transported by residents and task forces to reinforce eroded sections.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hoa, Secretary of the Duy Nghia Commune Party Committee, said the situation was “extremely serious,” posing direct threats to the lives and property of more than 300 households along the An Luong embankment. “We’ve mobilized all available manpower and resources, with strong support from Military Region 5, to reinforce the damaged areas,” he said, calling on the central government and Da Nang authorities to allocate funds for a permanent protective embankment.

Thanks to collective efforts, many eroded sections have been stabilized after reinforcement.

Colonel Tran Huu Ich, Commander of the Da Nang Military Command, inspected the site and instructed all subordinate units to coordinate closely with Division 315 and local authorities in deploying manpower, materials, and equipment to stabilize the embankment on the morning of November 3. “We are determined not to let the An Luong embankment collapse,” he stressed, ordering the immediate establishment of an on-site command post and assigning the Deputy Chief of Staff to oversee operations around the clock.

Authorities are deployed to provide assistance on Me Suot Street.

Heavy downpours later that morning inundated many parts of Da Nang, forcing hundreds of households to evacuate. In Hoa Khanh Ward, torrential rain flooded hundreds of homes along Me Suot Street—water levels in some alleys rose above half a meter within an hour, submerging furniture and vehicles. Residents scrambled to move their belongings to higher ground and carry children to safety.

At Alley 127, many motorbikes stalled in knee-deep water, and residents waded through to push them to drier areas. Sidewalks were jammed with evacuated belongings.

Border Guard forces from the Hai Van Station arrived early to help locals move valuables and assist those trapped in flooded houses. “My husband is immobile, and the water rose too fast this morning,” said Ngo Thi Phuong, a resident of Alley 127. “Thankfully, the border guards came in time to carry him out and help us bring essentials.”

Alley 127 on Me Suot Street is submerged this morning.

Residents push their stalled motorbikes through flooded streets.

Residents rush to buy essential supplies to prepare for flooding.

A resident carries his dog to flee floodwaters.

Floodwaters have entered residents’ homes.

Some household items have been elevated to avoid water damage.

Floodwaters have entered a boarding house in Alley 127 on Me Suot Street.

Elsewhere, in Tuy Loan Dong Hamlet of Hoa Vang Commune, floodwaters reached halfway up the first floor, forcing evacuations. In neighboring lowlands, strong currents made movement perilous, prompting authorities to issue warnings against crossing dangerous areas.

Authorities assist residents in moving their belongings.

Border Guard forces evacuate people and property from the flooded area.

The road has turned into a river.

The access road to hamlets in Hoa Vang Commune

Heavy rain causes water levels to rise rapidly.

Floodwaters reach halfway up homes in Tuy Loan Dong Hamlet.

Authorities have cordoned off the low-lying area in Phu Tuc Hamlet, Hoa Vang Commune, with warning tape.

Meanwhile, in the border commune of A Vuong, successive heavy rains triggered large-scale landslides. Commune Chairman Briu Quan reported that the DT606 road linking A Vuong and Tay Giang was heavily damaged, with multiple hillsides still collapsing, completely paralyzing traffic.

A motorbike lay overturned amid debris following the landslide.

Several sections are still experiencing ongoing landslides.

Ben Hien Commune forces assist residents in relocating belongings in Doc Gop Hamlet.

Relief efforts took place on the morning of November 3.

Forces prioritize transporting essential items and supplies in Doc Gop Hamlet.

The Ga Ry Border Guard Station, in coordination with local forces, evacuates a household in H'Ruh Hamlet (Hung Son Commune) to a safe location.

Local governments and emergency forces across the region remain on high alert, continuing rescue operations and assisting residents as heavy rains persist under the influence of Storm No.13.

By Xuan Quynh, Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan