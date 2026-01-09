Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 promises diverse activities

Visitors to the Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 can enjoy a variety of community activities and complimentary coffee tastings.

On the morning of January 9, the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that the Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 will officially open on the evening of January 16 at Lam Vien Square, offering a variety of activities.

In addition to artistic performances, the festival will include a tree-planting event, scheduled for January 18 at the Bich Cau Peninsula area in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward.

Tran Hung Dao Street is expected to host a range of activities related to the Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival 2026. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

At the site, visitors and local residents can directly participate in tree planting, contributing to landscape preservation, the expansion of green spaces in Da Lat, and a fund supporting the planting and development of flowers and greenery in the locality.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is a series of experiential spaces dedicated to creative art activities along Tran Hung Dao Street. Lined with illuminated cherry blossom trees, the route will host photography, painting, and street art performances from January 20 to January 25.

Cherry blossom trees along Tran Hung Dao Street (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

In addition, the festival space will extend to the surrounding areas with many accompanying activities. At the 18.4-hectare functional zone, the right branch of the Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourism Area, visitors can immerse in cherry blossom scenery, and enjoy complimentary coffee and outdoor activities such as archery and horse riding.

The Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 is chaired by the People’s Committee of Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward in organizational coordination with the People’s Committees of Lam Vien, Xuan Truong, Lang Biang, and Cam Ly wards, and relevant agencies, units, and businesses.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong