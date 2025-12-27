Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival to run for a month

The People’s Committee of Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward in Lam Dong Province is working with relevant agencies and local authorities to organize the Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival.

The event is scheduled to run from January 15 to February 15, 2026, featuring a wide range of activities centered on the peak blooming period, which typically lasts between one and two weeks.

The festival will span many areas across Xuan Huong–Da Lat, Lam Vien–Da Lat, Xuan Truong–Da Lat, and Lang Biang–Da Lat wards, where cherry blossom trees are most densely concentrated.

As part of the festival, organizers plan to stage 10 main events, including the launch of a destination map and guided tours for cherry blossom viewing; blossom appreciation combined with complimentary coffee service at an 18.4-hectare functional zone within the Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourist Area; the program “Cherry Blossoms in Cau Dat Tea Hills” at Cau Dat Tea Hill; “A Cherry Blossom Dream in the Heart of the Valley” at the Valley of Love tourist site; and the “Cherry Blossom Hues” art photography competition and exhibition at Xuan Huong Park or along Tran Hung Dao Street, among other activities.

Cherry blossom trees along Xuan Huong Lake

Cherry blossom trees have begun to bloom sporadically in several suburban areas of Da Lat and in Lac Duong Commune, raising expectations of a vibrant flowering season early next year.

Introduced widely to Da Lat in the early 2000s, the cherry blossom has since become deeply woven into the city’s landscape. Today, tens of thousands of trees, ranging from centuries-old specimens to young plantings, line streets, school campuses, government offices, and religious sites, cementing the blossoms’ status as a defining symbol of spring in the highland city.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh