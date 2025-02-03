Da Lat continues to attract tourists amidst cherry blossom season

The enchanting beauty of the cherry blossoms continues to draw large crowds of tourists to the charming city of Da Lat, creating a festive atmosphere.

Cherry blossoms on Co Giang Street in Ward 9 of Da Lat City

With its breathtaking landscapes and cherry blossom trees blooming all over the mountain city of Da Lat, many tourists still stayed in the city of love in the Central Highlands to enjoy their 2025 Lunar New Year holiday.

Many tourists coming to Da Lat at this time to capture beautiful moments next to cherry blossom trees

Although people in Da Lat City are familiar with cherry blossoms, they are still excited every time the trees bloom.

Da Lat enjoys pleasant weather in the days following Tet, ideal for outdoor sightseeing activities.

While the vibrant display of cherry blossoms typically graces the suburban areas of Da Lat first, the city center offers a slightly delayed blooming period. This creates a more relaxed atmosphere for visitors, allowing them to savor the delicate beauty of these blossoms without the crowds often found in other locations.

Several popular tourist attractions in Da Lat reported a surge in visitor numbers, creating a vibrant and bustling atmosphere. The Valley of Love experienced a notable increase, welcoming over 18,000 visitors, representing an 11 percent increase.

Da Lat Railway Station also witnessed a significant influx of visitors, with 22,000 exploring the station, including nearly 10,000 who embarked on the scenic train journey to Trai Mat, adding to the city's lively tourist scene.

The Da Lat City People's Committee has reported a significant surge in tourism during the 2025 Lunar New Year holidays, with an estimated 320,000 visitors enjoying the city's attractions. This remarkable figure represents a significant 35 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Of the total estimated 320,000 visitors, 24,600 were international tourists, reflecting a 37 percent increase compared to the previous year. Domestic tourism also experienced a remarkable surge, with an estimated 295,400 local visitors, representing a 35 percent increase.

Notably, a significant number of visitors opted for overnight stays in Da Lat, with an estimated 230,000 choosing to extend their stay, marking a 30 percent increase in overnight tourism.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Anh Quan