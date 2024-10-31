Petroleum prices drop for third consecutive time

Starting at 3 p.m. on October 31, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance adjusted the retail prices of petroleum products in Vietnam.

This round of adjustments sees a continued decrease in gasoline prices, while oil prices have experienced an increase.

Specifically, the price of E5RON92 gasoline dropped by VND284 per liter to VND19,408 per liter, and RON95-III gasoline fell by VND391 per liter to VND20,503 per liter.

In contrast, oil prices saw slight increases, with diesel oil 0.05S rising by VND91 per liter to VND18,148 per liter; kerosene increasing by VND263 per liter to VND18,833 per liter; and fuel oil 180CST 3.5S going up by VND232 per kilogram to VND16,461 per kilogram.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, these adjustments reflect the declining trend of global petroleum prices. The price of RON92 gasoline, used for blending E5RON92 gasoline, decreased by 2.27 percent, while RON95 gasoline declined by 2.67 percent.

However, oil prices are experiencing slight increases due to factors such as ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and forecasts of a delay in production increase by OPEC+.

In the last four price adjustments, gasoline prices have decreased three times (on October 31, October 24, and October 17) and increased once (on October 10). The Ministry of Industry and Trade reiterated its commitment to closely monitor supply and take strict action against violations to ensure a stable petroleum market.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan