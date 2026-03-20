Government orders crackdown on petroleum smuggling and trade fraud

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has directed ministries, localities, and functional forces to intensify monitoring and enforcement against smuggling, speculation, and violations in the petroleum sector amid global energy market instability.

The authorities apprehended a case of illegal transportation of D.O oil at sea. ( Photo: SGGP/ H.Q)

Yesterday, the Government Office issued a document conveying the directives of Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, Head of the National Steering Committee against Smuggling, Trade Fraud, and Counterfeit Goods, regarding the fight against smuggling and trade fraud in the petroleum business.

The document stated that recently, the international political and security situation has seen many complex developments, especially the military conflict in the Middle East, which shows no signs of abating, seriously affecting the global energy market, impacting the supply and price of petroleum products, and domestic energy security.

To proactively prevent, promptly detect, and rigorously address smuggling, trade fraud, the illegal cross-border transportation of petroleum products, and violations related to petroleum import and export activities, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has directed leaders of ministries, agencies, and local authorities to instruct relevant units and enforcement forces to strengthen oversight and closely monitor market developments.

This includes keeping abreast of supply and demand trends, as well as price movements of petroleum products at the domestic, regional, and global levels. On that basis, authorities are to enhance forecasting capacity and implement timely measures to prevent smuggling and the unlawful transport of petroleum products across both land and maritime borders.

The Deputy Prime Minister has called upon functional forces, including customs, tax authorities, border guards, the coast guard, market management, and police, to enhance their patrols and controls. They are to swiftly identify, combat, and prevent smuggling, trade fraud, speculation, hoarding, abuse of policies, illegal transportation of petroleum products, and breaches of regulations concerning petroleum business and pricing. Violations should be addressed promptly and rigorously in accordance with the law.

The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee against Smuggling, Commercial Fraud, and Counterfeit Goods to propose the inspection and handling of collectives and individuals who have committed violations, or those who show signs of covering up or assisting in smuggling, commercial fraud, and illegal transportation.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan