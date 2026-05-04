Weather

Cold air triggers widespread rain in Northern, Central regions

SGGPO

An unseasonal cold front is bringing rain and thunderstorms to the Northern and Central regions, with risks of flooding and landslides.

As of May 4, cold air affected the Northeast, most of the North Central region and parts of the Northwest, causing scattered showers, thunderstorms and locally heavy rain.

Temperatures in the North range from 19–22 degrees Celsius, dropping below 19 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, while the North Central region sees it at 21–25 degrees Celsius.

img-7777-7729-2223.jpeg
Cold air is affecting the North Central region, captured from the Z.E app at 7:00 a.m. on May 4.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded across several areas, with some locations exceeding 50mm, including over 150mm in Ha Tinh. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day, with localized downpours.

Authorities warn that unseasonal weather may bring lightning, hail, strong winds, flash floods, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas, potentially affecting agriculture and infrastructure.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

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cold air unseasonal weather risks of flooding and landslides locally heavy rain Northern and Central regions

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