Heavy rain, thunderstorms spread into Central region on April 24

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that the thunderstorm zone is moving and expanding from the North toward the Central region.

In the Northern region, thunderstorms continue from early morning, mainly affecting the midland and delta areas, including Hanoi and surrounding regions.

Rain spreads from west to east during the morning and gradually decreases by late afternoon and evening.

Mountainous areas in the North experience less rainfall, with relatively cool weather conditions. A recent unseasonal cold air mass has helped moderate temperatures, bringing cooler weather and improved air quality over the past two days.

Throughout April 24, provinces from southern Nghe An to Ha Tinh and northern Quang Tri are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 15–30 mm and some areas exceeding 80 mm. Rain is mainly concentrated in the early morning before gradually easing.

The rainfall zone is gradually moving to the Central region. Satellite image recorded at 6:40 a.m. on April 24, source: Z.E.

From the afternoon and night of April 24 through April 25, the rain belt is forecast to move further into mid-Central region. Areas from southern Quang Tri to Quang Ngai will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 10–30 mm within 24 hours and localized areas exceeding 70 mm. Rainfall will mainly occur in the late afternoon and at night.

The rainfall is expected to bring temporary relief from the heat in the Central region at the end of the week. However, as cold air interacts with hot air masses, it may trigger severe weather events. Authorities warn residents to be cautious of thunderstorms, whirlwinds and possible hail.

On April 24, the Southern provinces and Ho Chi Minh City will remain largely dry and sunny. Rising daytime temperatures may bring localized heat, with Ho Chi Minh City forecast to hit a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, thunderstorms may return in the late afternoon and evening but will be unevenly distributed, mainly affecting parts of the Southeastern region and the western Central Highlands.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong