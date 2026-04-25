HCMC may experience intense heat during Hung Kings Commemoration holiday

Hanoi and Northern provinces are expected to see cool and rainy weather during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday period, while Ho Chi Minh City and Southern localities may experience intense heat.

Hanoi is experiencing cool weather due to rainfall, and this mild condition is expected to persist throughout the holiday period. (Photo: SGGP)

According to forecast data provided via the application of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, weather conditions in Ho Chi Minh City during the holiday break, on April 25–27, are expected to remain predominantly sunny during the daytime. Scattered, localized showers and thunderstorms may occur in the late afternoon and evening, though rainfall is forecast to be light and unevenly distributed.

Specifically, on April 25, temperatures are forecast to range from a minimum of around 27–28 degrees Celsius to a maximum of approximately 34 degrees Celsius. From morning until early afternoon, rainfall is unlikely with forecast precipitation of 0 mm. Relative humidity is expected to decrease to around 46–49 percent at midday.

On April 26, temperatures are projected to rise sharply, reaching a peak of about 38 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon, with a minimum of around 27 degrees Celsius. Sunny conditions are expected to persist from morning through the afternoon, with no signs of rainfall. Humidity is forecast to drop further to around 35–45 percent at midday.

On April 27, the maximum temperature in Ho Chi Minh City is forecast to reach around 36 degrees Celsius. In the late afternoon and evening of April 27, light rain or showers may occur, with humidity rising again to over 70 percent.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has assessed that over the 10 days from now until May 3, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to experience predominantly sunny conditions during the daytime, with periods of intense heat. Maximum temperatures are generally expected to range from 34 to 38 degrees Celsius. Scattered thunderstorms are likely in the late afternoon and evening, interspersed with days without rainfall.

Temperature forecast for Ho Chi Minh City on April 26 (Source: National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Meanwhile, in Hanoi and Northern provinces, April 25 is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in some areas. Cloud cover will decrease during the midday and afternoon, with sunny spells emerging. Temperatures in Hanoi are forecast to range between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius.

From the night of April 25 to April 26, the Northwestern region is likely to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms. From the late afternoon and evening of April 26 through April 27, rainfall is expected to increase in both coverage and intensity. Overall, Hanoi and the Northern region are forecast to remain cool throughout the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday.

Similarly, areas from Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City are expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms on April 25, with locally heavy rainfall in some places. In the stretch from Nghe An to Quang Ngai, rainfall is generally forecast at 10–30 mm, with some areas exceeding 70 mm. Afterward, rainfall is expected to gradually decrease in both intensity and spatial coverage.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh