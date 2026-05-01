Heatwave conditions across Southern region expected to come to an end from May 2

Temperatures will remain high in many areas, particularly in the Southeastern region, where hot weather is expected to persist.

The Southeastern region continues to experience hot weather, with temperatures commonly ranging from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperatures are commonly forecast at 35–36 degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, day and night on May 1, weather conditions across the country are generally characterized by cloud cover and sunshine during the day, while showers and thunderstorms are expected in many areas in the late afternoon and at night. In some localities, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts of wind.

The Southeastern region continues to experience hot weather, with the highest temperatures commonly ranging from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius and in some places exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. The lowest relative humidity is generally between 50 and 55 percent.

The Southwestern region is experiencing localized heat, with some areas recording temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

From May 2, widespread heat across the Southern region is expected to come to an end.

Due to the impact of hot weather combined with low atmospheric humidity, there is an increased risk of explosions and fires in residential areas as electricity demand rises.

In addition, high temperatures may lead to dehydration in the human body when exposed for prolonged periods to elevated heat conditions.

However, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting notes that the forecast temperature may differ from actual outdoor temperatures by 2–4 degrees Celsius and may be even higher in areas with heat-absorbing surfaces such as concrete and asphalt road.

Many areas are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening on May 1.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh