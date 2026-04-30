Ho Chi Minh City braces for heat during holidays

Ho Chi Minh City is set to experience intense heat of up to 37 degrees Celsius during the National Reunification Day and May Day holidays.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to face hot weather, with temperatures ranging from 26 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius at night and 34 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius during the day on April 30 and May 1.

The weather will be hot and sunny, with the possibility of localized showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening, accompanied by light winds. On May 1, temperatures are forecast to peak at 37 degrees Celsius, with continued heat.

In Hanoi, temperatures on April 30 are forecast to range between 21 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 27 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius at the highest. The capital will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

International weather platforms such as AccuWeather (the United States) provide similar forecasts, predicting temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius during the day and 21 degrees Celsius at night in Hanoi, with relatively cool conditions. Global forecasting platforms, including Zoom Earth (the United States) and Windy (Europe), also indicate scattered convective cloud formation over northern Vietnam, while southern regions will remain hot during the day, with thunderstorms developing toward the evening.

Data from international forecasting agencies such as NOAA (the United States) and JMA (Japan) further suggest that northern Vietnam will be affected by a weak cool air mass, bringing increased cloud cover and the possibility of localized thunderstorms.

Temperatures in Hanoi are expected to remain below 30 degrees Celsius, while southern Vietnam will continue to experience high temperatures, with thermal convection triggering afternoon and evening rains.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong