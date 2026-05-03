Weather

Hailstorms, squalls cause damage in Hanoi, northern provinces

SGGPO

On May 3, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported on damage caused by hailstorms occurring from the night of May 2 to May 3.

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Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are recorded in the provinces of Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, and Hanoi.

According to the agency’s report, thunderstorms, squalls, and hail were recorded in the provinces of Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, and Hanoi.

Damage figures were updated as of 6:30 a.m. on May 3. In terms of human casualties, five people were injured due to squalls in Thai Nguyen province. Regarding housing, 350 houses had their roofs blown off. Of these, Dien Bien Province accounted for 40 houses, Thai Nguyen Province 309 houses, and Lao Cai Province 1 house.

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The total area of rice and other crops damaged is 919 hectares.

Regarding agricultural production, the total area of rice and other crops damaged was 919 hectares. Specifically, Dien Bien Province suffered damage to 767 hectares, while Thai Nguyen recorded 152 hectares.

In the education sector, six schools in Thai Nguyen had their roofs blown off. Concerning power infrastructure, the locality has so far reported 12 electricity poles that were broken or toppled.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control stated that local authorities are continuing to review and assess the extent of the damage, and further updates will be provided in subsequent reports.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Hailstorms squalls Hanoi northern provinces Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control

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