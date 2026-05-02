Hanoi, Northern provinces brace for heavy rain as unseasonal cold spell returns

An unseasonal cold spell is set to trigger heavy rain and sharp temperature drops across Hanoi and Northern Vietnam, prompting official warnings for potential flash floods and severe weather risks starting May 3.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, a cold air mass from the north is currently compressing and pushing a low-pressure trough southward.

Dark storm clouds gather over the Northern region as a cold spell approaches (Photo: Phuc Hau)

Ahead of the cold front, the Northern region will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms on the afternoon and evening of May 2. Specifically, the Northwest will see localized heavy rain, with temperatures ranging from 21 degrees Celsius-24 degrees Celsius and falling below 20 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

Forecasters predict that from late afternoon on May 3, the cold air will affect the Northeast before spreading to the North Central region, parts of the Northwest, and the Mid-Central region.

On land, winds will shift to the northeast at levels 2-3, reaching levels 3-4 in coastal areas. Starting the evening of May 3, the Northeast and North Central regions will turn cool. Lowest temperatures in the Northeast will hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, while the North Central region will range from 21 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius.

In Hanoi, the afternoon and night of May 3 will bring moderate to heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms, with localized downpours. The city will turn cool, with minimum temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius - 23 degrees Celsius.

On May 3 and 4, the Northeast and North Central regions will maintain average temperatures between 24 degrees Celsius and 26degrees Celsius. Meteorologists warn that the Northern region and Thanh Hoa will record rainfall between 20 mm and 40 mm, with some areas exceeding 90 mm. From the afternoon of May 3 to the morning of May 4, the area from Nghe An to Hue will see scattered showers and totals of 10 mm-30 mm.

The authorities have issued warnings for severe weather phenomena including tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts. These conditions pose risks of falling trees and damage to infrastructure. Localized heavy rain may also trigger flash floods in small rivers, landslides in mountainous regions, and flooding in low-lying areas. At sea, strong winds and large waves are expected to impact maritime activities.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan