Heatwave in South to persist until April 30

Hot weather is expected to continue across the Southern region through the end of April, while air quality in Ho Chi Minh City remains at a generally good level.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Southern region will continue to experience hot weather on April 26 and April 27, with daily highs ranging from 35–36 degrees Celsius. In Ho Chi Minh City, temperatures may reach up to 37 degrees Celsius, with minimum humidity levels between 50 percent and 55 percent.

The heatwave is forecast to persist across the Southern region until around April 29 or April 30.

Data from the Environmental Monitoring Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment showed that at 8 a.m. on April 25, Ho Chi Minh City’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 50 (good) at the Ly Chinh Thang station and 53 (moderate) at the Le Huu Kieu station. In the capital city of Hanoi, AQI readings at monitoring stations on Nguyen Van Cu Street, Giai Phong Street, and Nhan Chinh Park ranged from 57 to 89, all at moderate levels.

By 4 p.m., AQI levels in Ho Chi Minh City improved, with the Ly Chinh Thang station dropping to 28 (good) and the Le Huu Kieu station at 52 (moderate), showing little change compared to the morning.

In Hanoi, air quality readings varied, with AQI at Nguyen Van Cu Street decreasing to 72 (moderate), Giai Phong Street increasing to 111 (poor), and Nhan Chinh Park at 94 (moderate).

According to experts, adverse weather conditions and increased rush-hour emissions led to higher pollution in Hanoi, whereas air convection and wind in Ho Chi Minh City helped reduce pollutant concentrations.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong