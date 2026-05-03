Northern region sees widespread storms, HCMC hot with evening showers

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on May 3, a cold air mass continues to compress and push a low-pressure trough, with its axis located around 23–26 degrees north latitude, further southward.

This development is expected to trigger widespread thunderstorms across multiple regions.

In the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province, conditions are expected to include light to moderate rain, with scattered thunderstorms and localized heavy to very heavy rainfall. Temperatures are forecast to range between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

From the afternoon of the same day, the area stretching from Nghe An to Hue City is likely to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall amounts ranging from 10 to 30 mm and exceeding 50 mm in some locations.

Cold air triggers widespread thunderstorms across multiple regions. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, thunderstorms may be accompanied by hazardous weather phenomena, including whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds.

Forecasts indicate that around midday and into the afternoon of May 3, a cold air mass will begin affecting mountainous areas and the Northeastern region of the Northern region before expanding to other parts of the Northeast, the North-central region, and some localities in the Northwest and Central-central regions.

On land, winds are expected to shift to the northeast at levels 2–3, strengthening to levels 3–4 in coastal areas.

From the evening and night of May 3, the Northeast and the North-central region will turn cooler, with minimum temperatures commonly ranging from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius and dropping below 20 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

In Hanoi, rain is forecast, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall. The weather will turn cooler, with minimum temperatures ranging between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

At sea, from the evening and night of May 3, the northern area of the Gulf of Tonkin will experience strengthening northeasterly winds at force 5, occasionally reaching force 6, with gusts up to force 7. Wave heights are expected to range from 1.5 to 2.5 meters, resulting in rough sea conditions.

In the northern part of the East Sea, winds are forecast at force 6, with gusts reaching force 7–8, and waves rising to 2–3 meters.

Meanwhile, the Southern region will see sunny conditions during the day, with localized heat in some areas. Toward the late afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by potential risks of whirlwinds and strong gusty winds.

Weather forecast across regions nationwide

In Hanoi, skies will be mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain and scattered thunderstorms. Some areas may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Winds will be light, shifting to northeasterly at force 2–3 from midday. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds. Temperatures are expected to range from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 27 to 29 degrees Celsius at the highest.

In the northwestern provinces of northern Vietnam, conditions will also be mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain and scattered thunderstorms, with localized heavy to very heavy rainfall. Winds will remain light. During thunderstorms, there is a risk of whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds. Minimum temperatures will range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, with some areas falling below 20 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will range from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius, exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in some locations.

In the northeastern area of the Northern region, skies will be mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain and scattered thunderstorms. Some areas may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Winds will be light, shifting to northeasterly at force 2–3 from midday and increasing to force 3–4 in coastal areas. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds. Minimum temperatures will range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, dropping below 20 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, while maximum temperatures will range from 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, exceeding 29 degrees Celsius in some locations.

In the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Hue City, conditions will be partly cloudy, with sunny weather during the day and localized heat in some areas. From the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with locally heavy rainfall. Winds will be light, while in northern parts, winds will shift from northerly to northwesterly at force 2–3 during the evening and night. Thunderstorms may bring whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds. Temperatures are forecast to range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius at the lowest, and 32 to 35 degrees Celsius at the highest, exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In the South-central coastal region, skies will be partly cloudy with sunny conditions during the day and localized heat in northern areas. In the late afternoon and evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. Winds will range from southerly to southwesterly at force 2–3. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds. Temperatures are forecast to range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32 to 35 degrees Celsius at the highest, exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in Northern localities.

In the Central Highlands, conditions will also be partly cloudy with sunny weather during the day and localized heat in some areas. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur in isolated areas toward the evening and night. Winds will be light. During thunderstorms, there is a risk of whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds. Minimum temperatures will range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will range from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius, exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some places.

Across the Southern region, skies will be partly cloudy with hot weather during the day. In the late afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, while at night, showers and thunderstorms may occur in some areas. Winds will be light. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds. Temperatures are forecast to range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 33 to 36 degrees Celsius at the highest, exceeding 36 degrees Celsius in some locations.

In Ho Chi Minh City, similar conditions are expected, with hot weather during the day and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon, followed by light rain in some areas at night. Winds will remain light. During thunderstorms, there is a risk of whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 34 to 36 degrees Celsius at the highest.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh