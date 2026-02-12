Unseasonal rains in Southern region may last until February 13

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the rainfall was caused by an upper-level easterly wind disturbance, triggering localized showers and thunderstorms in the Southern region and the southern part of the Central Highlands.

The meteorological agency forecast that unseasonal rains may continue on February 12 and February 13 before gradually decreasing.

From February 14, rainfall in the Southern region is expected to subside, with temperatures rising. Between February 15 and February 19, the region will generally experience little rain and sunny days. The lowest temperatures will range from 21 to 25 degrees Celsius, while the highest may exceed 33 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Localized heat may occur from February 16 to February 19, with peak temperatures reaching 34–35 degrees Celsius.

Experts noted that from around February 19 onward, due to the influence of a disturbance along the southern edge, the Southern and the southern Central Highlands may experience another spell of unseasonal rain, bringing cooler weather.

Meteorologists also warned that unseasonal rains are often accompanied by thunderstorms, which may cause whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusts. Residents are recommended to follow updated forecasts to take proactive precautionary measures.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong